(Forbes)   When you want to get away for a nice, quiet vacation this summer, here's some places to go where everyone else will be because we've told you where to go for a nice, quiet vacation   (forbes.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top 10 nature destinations include Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge (as well as the top 20 overall).  But does that mean *outside* of skiing because it seems like it.  And if so, what the hell?  I suppose if you want to sit in the most bustling small towns in the state, watch rich people drive cars by that cost more than your house and peruse more wifi signals than your phone can handle whilst staring vaguely at the mountains or something then, its awesome.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My wife's family owns a place that barely gets cell reception.  Spent a week there last year and doing it again this year.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I started reading Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance because I wanted to read a book about people traveling.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's places the rich go, there's places the everyday go, and then there's places that people that think they're rich go... like Sedona. Those are Forbes people.
 
majestic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eureka Springs? Get real.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been to a bunch of those cities/places and the incongruity of the ones I know is almost laughable. For example, the "Outer Banks". I've been there maybe 50 times. You can go to Duck which is full of snotty rich people who only want fancy seafood dinners and private beaches. Nags Head and Kitty Hawk look like Myrtle Beach with its tightly packed condos, miniature golf and beach-themed fast food joints. Then there's lower Hatteras Island and the towns of Avon, Buxton and Hatteras Village. The visitors there are fishermen who want to drive on the beach and explore and not be packed in around people. Those villages provide locally owned restaurants and lodging and are awesome. And this doesn't even consider Ocracoke which is its own world.

Point is, lists are ridiculous. Go do your own exploring. Just don't come to the Outer Banks while I'm there.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I stay away from the beach in the summer even during normal times. I've been to many beaches on both coasts during the summer and I've never seen anything but trashy people doing trashy things.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: Top 10 nature destinations include Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge (as well as the top 20 overall).  But does that mean *outside* of skiing because it seems like it.  And if so, what the hell?  I suppose if you want to sit in the most bustling small towns in the state, watch rich people drive cars by that cost more than your house and peruse more wifi signals than your phone can handle whilst staring vaguely at the mountains or something then, its awesome.


They these buns are in Aspen, I'll consider it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
