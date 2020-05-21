 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   People are fighting to get into newly opened Ross. THEY WERE ON A BREAK (LGT article w/video proof)   (kurv.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Rio Grande Valley, Rio Grande, McAllen, Texas, Less clothing store, Brownsville, Texas, R. Communications, Ross Dress, video of the brawl  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 7:07 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could there possibly be at Ross that's worth fighting over?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's classy. You should have seen the knife & baseball bat fight at Dollar General.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

anfrind: What could there possibly be at Ross that's worth fighting over?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two words; Dress Barn
 
Big 900
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a Ross next to the Target I go to sometimes, but I've never been in it. It looks like it is somewhere between a downmarket Burlington Coat Factory and an upmarket Goodwill. I'm not even sure if they sell men's clothes, as I've only ever seen large, grumpy, middle aged women going in and out of it.
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
JFC, you take a vertical video, pillarbox it, and then shrink it into your branded video player? Stopped watching right there.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ross was justified.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anfrind: What could there possibly be at Ross that's worth fighting over?


Stuff that was in Macy's and Penney's a couple months ago.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
PIVOT!!!
 
sourballs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Karen! Behave!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, first ones in get to move all the clothes around so they're no longer sorted by size.  They also get to pull the dresses off the hangers so they either fall to the ground and get stepped on or just get stuck on another dresses'  hanger.

People that come in later can only complain about the mess not contribute to it.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
White people . . . you know what I'm saying?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anfrind: What could there possibly be at Ross that's worth fighting over?


Such indignity. They're acting like it's a Payless.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"... ONE BILLION YEARS AGO"
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

caddisfly: White people . . . you know what I'm saying?


White people in McAllen?

Serious doubt.
Being a Mexico border town
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well so much for social distancing. But..the gene pool at times must be thinned. And I know I'm not the only one thinking this.
 
ecor1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: anfrind: What could there possibly be at Ross that's worth fighting over?

Stuff that was in Macy's and Penney's a couple months ago.


Not even, I think a lot of the merchandise at the "discount outlets" is actually made specifically for them, as in, its kind of a scam.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

caddisfly: White people . . . you know what I'm saying?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Were they fighting over the one shirt that didn't have a footprint or make-up stains on it?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just going to say that the more bargain the store, the more willing people are to duke it out.

Think that's bad, wait until the norm for grocery stores gets back into swing. People of WalMart will soon be a televised event on Fox network with the tagline "Can YOU survive the retailpocalyse?"

Don't think I'm going to set foot in a store for quite awhile. Last visit was March 3rd going inside anything other than my Dr's office.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.