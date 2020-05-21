 Skip to content
(BBC)   Two French boys find a golden surprise in their Grandmother's bed. And no, this is not a plot summary from a dubious form of online adult entertainment   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten year old boys with a 60 year old father. I'm tired just thinking about it.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a golden retriever puppy?

*reads article*

Almost as good.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom-Servo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it the Gold Monkey?  ...is that's where's it's been all this time?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who would look at that and think it was a knife holder? What the hell is a knife holder anyway?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Who would look at that and think it was a knife holder? What the hell is a knife holder anyway?


You don't want that blade to cut things randomly.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better than the brown surprise I used to find.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Was it the Gold Monkey?  ...is that's where's it's been all this time?


Sees what you did there.

Dick Gozinya
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
2 kilos of gold that originally cost approx $2500. Not too shabby.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
why buy a pool...?????

tell the kids to keep busy by looking around more !!!!!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And all I got from my grandmother was this lousy Bible...

Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: Who would look at that and think it was a knife holder? What the hell is a knife holder anyway?


No similarity at all
 
