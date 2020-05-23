 Skip to content
(Economist)   Article on the coronavirus "de-churching" America. Maybe God got finally sick and tired of American Christians and sent a plague to put an end to it. Everybody else is just collateral damage   (economist.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Organized religion has been a grift since the beginning of time.

Good riddance.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As good a theory as any other.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Finally. Some good news.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[A]nd lo, He doth run out of locusts, instead sending a Crisco Colossus to wreak Herp and Derp across the lands.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
no.  because unlike god the virus is real.

next theory.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ahhh yes, the old "Noah-roosky"
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

