(Some Guy)   When you've got Jesus Christ pulling a knife in the Dollar Store and then, in the very next article, the successful defusing of a penis glitter bomb, one might think one was in Florida. One might think   (forestparkreview.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Due to my training, experience and familiarity with that type of package..."


No need to go into further detail there officer.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Thinking' and 'Florida' are mutually exclusive concepts
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Due to my training, experience and familiarity with that type of package I was able to identify the package as a glitter bomb,"

Former member of Disco Team 69.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


"That's funny. I never modeled for those."
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that Jesus saves, but you'd have to read the expurgated Psalm of Lionel to hear about him cutting a biatch.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [gannett-cdn.com image 534x712]

"That's funny. I never modeled for those."


The Plaster Glitter Casters
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect denied stealing anything and also denied pulling out a knife. He said he carries a knife for protection because terrorists all over the world are after him.

Change this to "gun" and he would be hailed as a hero.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were Jesus, I'd be less worried about terrorists and more worried about Romans.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That glitter bomb story is LOLworthy. The line about "no one was harmed" was the best part.
 
arcgear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
there's an game i like to play when idly waiting for whatnot out in public.  the Florida game

here's how it goes: pull up google and type in "Florida man [noun]"

for example, golf cart.  you'll find something like "methed out Florida man crashes golf cart into senior home" or something similarly outrageous.  solid entertainment for those not living in that god-awful swamp
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The author's use of the word "eject" has me imagining a penis ejaculating glitter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The author's use of the word "eject" has me imagining a penis ejaculating glitter.


Perfect for the woman that goes to Michael's!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Penis Glitter Bomb was Henry David Thoreau's second choice as a name for Walden.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The owner of a vehicle on the 500 block of Ferdinand Avenue discovered a long, deep scratch on the driver side front quarter panel and door when she was leaving for work on May 11. She then discovered the driver side rear tire had been slashed. She believes the vehicle was damaged at approximately 1:30 a.m. because her dog began barking at that time. Nothing was missing from the vehicle except snack foods.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Son of Man hath nothing with which to brush his teeth.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arcgear: there's an game i like to play when idly waiting for whatnot out in public.  the Florida game

here's how it goes: pull up google and type in "Florida man [noun]"

for example, golf cart.  you'll find something like "methed out Florida man crashes golf cart into senior home" or something similarly outrageous.  solid entertainment for those not living in that god-awful swamp


I tried "Florida man ketchup" and got this:

https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-ma​n​-arrested-after-pouring-ketchup-on-sle​eping-girlfriend-report

Florida man arrested after allegedly pouring ketchup on sleeping girlfriend: report
By Bradford Betz | Fox News

A Florida man was arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday for allegedly dousing his sleeping girlfriend with a bottle of ketchup because he thought she was having an affair, according to court records.

Officers responded to a home in Pinellas Park early Sunday where they found a woman "covered in ketchup," a police report said.

The woman's boyfriend - identified in a police report as 37-year-old Peter Wagman - denied the condiment attack despite having "ketchup on the right side of his pants."

Police said the woman "woke up to ketchup being poured on her by the defendant as the defendant was yelling 'that's what you get, b----."

Wagman was released from county jail Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery. A judge ordered Wagman to have no contact with the victim. Her identity was not released.

...
...
...

So, um, yeah.  There was also a link to this in the above story:

https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-ma​n​-arrested-cheeseburger

Florida man slapped girlfriend with cheeseburger, kicked her down stairs: police
 
