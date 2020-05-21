 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Turns out that silly, little radiation scare outside a Seattle hospital could have been worse   (king5.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet fark.  I just wonder how safe those dudes have been on other jobs.  And there is definitely something wrong with their training.

CS137 isn't only in hospitals.  It's also handled quite a bit in the oil and gas industry - and usually by a 20-something non-degreed and undertrained person who may or may not be half-assing safety.

Those CS137 capsules are so hot for their size.  I was once hanging out in a lab that tests the containers.  The container is delivered in a similar box shown in the video.  Using a long pole with a grabber on the end, the open the box, grab the container/capsule, and put it over a shielding walk into the analysis area.  In the few seconds it takes to do that - BAM - 500+mR.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do those guys have any training at all?
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
s26162.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Do those guys have any training at all?


Get box to right place.  Do it fast.  Shut up.  Do not touch or eat the glowy stuff.

/Not the best training, but it is training
 
Land Ark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...mission completion over safe conduct."

Ah yes, the actual meaning behind every contracting firm who preaches safety as their #1 priority.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you sleep through the training it generally doesn't stick. I wonder where the idea to cut apart the container came from, though. If a jar in the kitchen sticks, you don't grab a Sawz All - well, I don't.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Ironically, the Harborview leak was part of the federal program to safely dispose of irradiators.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn regulations getting in the way of corporate profits.
 
HappySeahorse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Trump Administration reminds you that exposure to radiation and pollution is good for you
Make sure to go out and get your dose today
 
HappySeahorse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HappySeahorse: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Soooo, whatcha guys doing?
 
