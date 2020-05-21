 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Texas Mayor: You can't deliver the invocation at Town Council meetings unless you have a young penis. Yes this happened in 2020, not 1950   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    Religion, Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, Eric Hogue, Texas council meeting, mayor Hogue  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it need to be attached, or can they have it in like a jar?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gee, that doesn't sound perverted.
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
sharia law, indeed
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, at least he brought citations.  If you don't like it, take it up with the two millennia worth of misogynists who wrote and rewrote it.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well, looks like all that needed saying has been said.  this shiat is so common, we've distilled and refined the response.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"You might have 1, but I've had a bunch!"
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Invocation And Ritual Dance Of The Young Pumpkin
Youtube 8vVZVr3d0Fc
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The blog AND the governor are idiots.  If you want to use the bible to justify your misogyny, you quote 1 TIMOTHY, not Corinthians.

"A woman should learn in quietness and full submission. I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet."

static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He looks like he's fondled a young penis or 2.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFADude, it's right there: the sixth, seventh, and eighth words. Also, the last three. In. The. Church.

Well, see, the Apostle Paul says the church isn't a building, it's the people. The church is us. So when he says you need a penis, what he means is he needs a penis in himself.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does a newly manufactured dildo count?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Young penis"....Someone needs to have a seat over there...
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't a person born with a vagina be a "young man"?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh.. Jebus and Gawd are too busy whackin' it to children being raped to pay attention to who is leading the prayer.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Does a newly manufactured dildo count?


100% yes.
Did we even have to ask this question...?

(for Real-do, my Dildo!)
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Does it need to be attached, or can they have it in like a jar?


King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah the church of Christ. I grew up in this  version of christianity.  I'll give them credit for encouraging me to be knowledgeable about the bible. It led to my eventual embrace of atheism. All of their congregations are independent, and there's a lot of subtle attempts to control the kids, in my experience.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shryke: Can't a person born with a vagina be a "young man"?


No.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shryke: Can't a person born with a vagina be a "young man"?


Maybe after a trip to a clinic in Tijuana.
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Hey, at least he brought citations.  If you don't like it, take it up with the two millennia worth of misogynists who wrote and rewrote it.


I suppose that's fair enough against people that choose to belong to the church. But as the article and the header stated, this artifact (my term) is talking about prayer at government council meetings. No women leading prayer in the church or those they're doing in government....

I'm perpetually amazed that women with the vote allow these people to attain office, and to somehow breed without the assistance of labs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The blog AND the governor are idiots.  If you want to use the bible to justify your misogyny, you quote 1 TIMOTHY, not Corinthians.

"A woman should learn in quietness and full submission. I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet."

[static.simpsonswiki.com image 250x188]


whynotboth.jpg

/if you follow the teachings of bronze-age people, expect to live in a bronze-age society
//no equality for you, that's for civilized people
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: well, looks like all that needed saying has been said.  this shiat is so common, we've distilled and refined the response.


No, the "what happened to the separation between church and state, and why the hell is there a religious invocation before a government meeting" haven't been said yet.

Damned American Taliban. Bunch of perverts.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: and why the hell is there a religious invocation before a government meeting" haven't been said yet.


Because small town governments just love to waste their money on paying the Church of Satan's legal fees.

Seriously, you'd think these idiots would've gotten the memo decades ago.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Ah the church of Christ. I grew up in this  version of christianity.  I'll give them credit for encouraging me to be knowledgeable about the bible. It led to my eventual embrace of atheism. All of their congregations are independent, and there's a lot of subtle attempts to control the kids, in my experience.


A follow up on my experience.  There were the meek and humble women in the church, but there were also a crapload of women that were very good puppet masters.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: emersonbiggins: Hey, at least he brought citations.  If you don't like it, take it up with the two millennia worth of misogynists who wrote and rewrote it.

I suppose that's fair enough against people that choose to belong to the church. But as the article and the header stated, this artifact (my term) is talking about prayer at government council meetings. No women leading prayer in the church or those they're doing in government....

I'm perpetually amazed that women with the vote allow these people to attain office, and to somehow breed without the assistance of labs.


Remember, more white women vote for Mr "grab them by the pussy" than another woman. There is no solidarity among women.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: sharia law, indeed


In most mosques women lead women's prayers. Men lead men's.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shryke: Can't a person born with a vagina be a "young man"?


Absolutely. But if you disagree on qualifying points, you just can't force your definition upon the other. And that goes both ways.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope the sexist, theocratic douchebag likes lawsuits.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: jimjays: emersonbiggins: Hey, at least he brought citations.  If you don't like it, take it up with the two millennia worth of misogynists who wrote and rewrote it.

I suppose that's fair enough against people that choose to belong to the church. But as the article and the header stated, this artifact (my term) is talking about prayer at government council meetings. No women leading prayer in the church or those they're doing in government....

I'm perpetually amazed that women with the vote allow these people to attain office, and to somehow breed without the assistance of labs.

Remember, more white women vote for Mr "grab them by the pussy" than another woman. There is no solidarity among women.


I rarely agree with that less than a man you mention, but I do agree there's a lot of vote fraud out there--usually in the form of suppression...
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What if you're giving the invocation but you're not christian?
 
hotrod2001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The New Testament also says to practice your faith behind closed doors and with humility but don't let that literal interpretation of the NT get in your way or anything...
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Penis Song - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube p9PiqCeLEmM
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jimjays: emersonbiggins: Hey, at least he brought citations.  If you don't like it, take it up with the two millennia worth of misogynists who wrote and rewrote it.

I suppose that's fair enough against people that choose to belong to the church. But as the article and the header stated, this artifact (my term) is talking about prayer at government council meetings. No women leading prayer in the church or those they're doing in government....

I'm perpetually amazed that women with the vote allow these people to attain office, and to somehow breed without the assistance of labs.


I'm against any religious doctrine being invoked in public meetings just for reasons like this guy who wants official city business to adhere to his particular dogmatic concerns.
 
