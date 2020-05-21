 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ladies will find your profile pic more attractive if you use a filter   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that was the problem.

RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care who you are, that right there is funny.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll be all set once they invent the bad personality and body odor filters!

/ so ronery.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's showing us how to use allure.

/Anthony Hopkins available for consulting
 
bigfire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How you doin'?

lensesforsnap.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It works for me.  Although I like his original selfie just fine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL ... whether he's joking or not, it's hilarious.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope he finds that special person who appreciates his sense of humor.

And that she doesn't have an unpleasant tendency to append #nofilters to her communications.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I call B.S., I'm overwhelmed with choices
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In D&D, you need a philter.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's from Kentucky and it looks like he has his own teeth, so he's got that going for him. Not too bad looking.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm just an unfrozen caveman lawyer...
Fark user imageView Full Size


But, I DO drive a Maserati...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I salute you, Mister Photomewithafilter. You're a real man of genius.

real men of genius top 5
Youtube 1FXXdQJQWx0
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bigfire: How you doin'?

[lensesforsnap.com image 200x245]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man's a loyal customer of FRAM, you gotta give him that.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.