(Daily Mail)   Mayor lies in a coffin and pretends to be a coronavirus victim to avoid arrest after breaking curfew rules to go drinking in Peru   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Drinking in Peru" is a euphemism, right?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
