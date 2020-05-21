 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Some German demonstrators have taken to wearing a yellow Star of David to highlight what they see as the stigmatisation they face for refusing to receive a vaccination against the virus, should one become available   (theguardian.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is borderline illegal
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is all that? That makes about as much sense as Kramer's post office protest.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's rather ghetto of them.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice to know the other country I call home has plenty of farking nutjobs to keep me from being homesick when I live over there.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, that'd be clueless idiots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is when the locals Jews start getting antsy.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Getting a vaccination is worse then the Holocaust.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Protesting against a backlash that might happen should another specific future event happens...

More edgy than the Gillette factory
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A celebrity vegan cook, a prominent R&B singer, and a former broadcast journalist turned YouTuber are among the movement's figureheads. Some align themselves with an initiative called "Querdenken" or lateral thinking, whose symbol is a pendant fashioned out of a tinfoil ball. Another movement, called "Widerstand 2020" or resistance 2020, headed by a lawyer, a psychologist and an ear, nose and throat specialist, is also gaining support.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Also, this sounds like a real brain trust. The finest minds Germany has to offer.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was an attempt.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought the Germans were suppose to be the smart ones.
 
rowanbirch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Playing the victim card has become mainstream in so many cultures.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy hell, it's like looking in a national mirror.

I don't know if I should feel bad for Germany or good that we aren't alone in being afflicted with morons of this stripe.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some demonstrators have taken to wearing a yellow Star of David


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, good to know that the US isn't the only place in the world with a minority of absolute farking morons.

Oh and, guess what the #1 source of antivaxxer BS and lies is? Russia... Because if they can harm the west Russia looks less bad by comparison.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Some demonstrators have taken to wearing a yellow Star of David


[Fark user image 290x174]


Somehow, that's Quite Some List. I rather think it seems reasonably Just, In a sense....
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is no need for punitive action if people refuse to get vaccinated (if/when one is available)... as long as it's accompanied by the right of any agency, school, business or other employer to say "you can't work here if you're not vaccinated".

/Ditto for tetanus, MMR, DTaP, Hep, etc.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hissatsu: A celebrity vegan cook, a prominent R&B singer, and a former broadcast journalist turned YouTuber are among the movement's figureheads. Some align themselves with an initiative called "Querdenken" or lateral thinking, whose symbol is a pendant fashioned out of a tinfoil ball. Another movement, called "Widerstand 2020" or resistance 2020, headed by a lawyer, a psychologist and an ear, nose and throat specialist, is also gaining support.

[i.imgur.com image 335x375]

Also, this sounds like a real brain trust. The finest minds Germany has to offer.


These people's ideas do not intrigue me and I do not wish to subscribe to their newsletter.

Unless the group has a lot of hot chicks.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Nice to know the other country I call home has plenty of farking nutjobs to keep me from being homesick when I live over there.


20-40% of every country should remain hidden under a rock.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish our crazies would brand themselves with symbols to protest the reasons I'd want to stigmatize them.
 
Sass-O-Rev
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll bet none of them are Jewish.
 
Percise1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I thought the Germans were suppose to be the smart ones.


See, that's the thing... essentially they are, or at least more rational. *shrug*
The real issue is that stupidity is world wide.

We are entering the age of Stupidicus... where not only do many vote on matters they don't comprehend, they then believe that their uncomprehending opinion has more value than that of the official elected... if it doesn't agree with their assessment, that is.

The art of thought is lost.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I thought the Germans were suppose to be the smart ones.


They are.  <sigh>
 
