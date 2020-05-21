 Skip to content
(Guardian)   And you thought flying changed after 9/11? Just wait   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What A Wonderful World.avi
Youtube vLrfjqgLbNU
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executive, said physical distancing at a boarding gate would mean a queue of 1km for a jumbo jet.

Sounds lovely
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executive, said physical distancing at a boarding gate would mean a queue of 1km for a jumbo jet.

Sounds lovely


And the wait time for the fecal samples.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: And the wait time for the fecal samples.


Smears are always available. I see a long line of people dragging their butts along a special covid-19 detecting carpet like dogs with impacted anal glands.

Cajnik: Sounds lovely


How about now? :-)
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.


https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/fl​i​ght-capacity-united-states-coronavirus​/index.html
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even more of a reason not to fly. I was spoiled the last time I flew it was a private charter flight.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From physical distancing to reduced onboard food

How do you "reduce" nothing?  Negative food?

Are they going to pump our stomachs as we board now?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last summer I took a three and a half hour flight and the seats were so uncomfortable my butt and back hurt for the rest of the day after arriving and again after I got home.  I haven't had a desire to get on a plane since then.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a lot easier to social distance on high-speed rail, if we had one.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Are they going to pump our stomachs as we board now?


*Rod Stewart raises an eyebrow*
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Even more of a reason not to fly. I was spoiled the last time I flew it was a private charter flight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/fli​ght-capacity-united-states-coronavirus​/index.html


Doesn't really negate any objections.

If most of those flights are business-related, we really are slaves to late-stage capitalism if we're risking our lives for that shiat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A world without duty-free is a world I don't want to live in.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't see myself flying anytime soon.  But this seems to imply that you can't sit beside the person you are traveling with?  Mr Spawn and I have been locked up together since March 16.  I think it's safe to sit next to him in public.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow somebody's mad that I pointed out flying is a stupid luxury we shouldn't be kissing ass over.

I feel sorry for you.
 
dready zim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hmm...

Passengers should not expect a lingering goodbye with loved ones at the terminal. With few exceptions, nobody who is not travelling or working there will be allowed inside.

Sounds good so far. Why be in an airport if you are not working or flying?

EASA also recommends "respiratory etiquette", such as covering the face when sneezing. Those who do not comply could be ejected from the airport and suffer further penalties from local authorities.

Again, sounds good.

Heathrow has said it is installing 600 hand sanitiser stations, putting up signage featuring government health advice and even looking at using UV light to sanitise surfaces.

A really clean airport? Still sounds good.

All staff will be wearing masks but security employees performing body checks may also be wearing face shields. Security screening trays will be much more frequently disinfected.

Cleaner trays? No problem here. I could not care less if the security has to wear masks.

Hand luggage restrictions could be even stricter. EASA recommends cutting down on cabin bags to speed up boarding and reduce contamination risk. It recommends airlines incentivise customers to do this, so there may be discounts on hold luggage charges.
Passengers should be spaced apart if possible while boarding and disembarking and where buses are used, more should be provided. There may be an automated disinfectant dispenser at the aircraft door and a mat soaked with disinfectant to walk on.

The only reason I try to cram as much as possible in my hand luggage is the 'financial incentive' to reduce hold luggage. More buses and spaced queues so I don't have to play sardines with grumpy sweaty people? Still sounds good to me.

The aircraft should be thoroughly disinfected between flights, so trays are likely to be less grubby at least. EASA has asked airlines to install better air filters to clean the air in the cabin but everyone, passengers and crew, will be expected to wear masks. EASA recommends discarding them after four hours, meaning several may be needed for long-haul flights.

Better air filters, cleaner trays? Still all goodness. Face masks for hours sounds a bit not good, first negative as far as I can see.

The short-haul airline easyJet says there will be no food service on board its planes, at least initially. EASA has recommended "reduced" food and drink services and no duty free sales onboard.

Good, no being gouged for money every ten minutes during the flight.

Governments have been asked to simplify border control processes, such as by using facial recognition. Immigration halls may have to be redesigned to ease passenger flow and border control agents will be trained to spot signs of illness. After collecting baggage, passengers will be told to leave the airport as soon as possible.

Still good, get the hell out of the airport and stop hanging around blocking the way out.I like most of these new changes. Not keen on having to wear a mask but there are worse things.
 
dready zim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wow somebody's mad that I pointed out flying is a stupid luxury we shouldn't be kissing ass over.

I feel sorry for you.


Who mad?

No really, who is mad?

All I can see is one person posted a link without comment and you have overreacted to it.

Did you have some preset comments you made which you have to work through?

They don't really seem to match what is going on.
 
dready zim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: A world without duty-free is a world I don't want to live in.


It's OK, it is just the overpriced duty-free you get on the plane, from the sounds of things you can still get it at the airport.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.


So, for the next several years? Some might consider that unrealistic.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dready zim: Mrtraveler01: A world without duty-free is a world I don't want to live in.

It's OK, it is just the overpriced duty-free you get on the plane, from the sounds of things you can still get it at the airport.


Oh good. At least I can still get the overpriced duty-free on the ground.

Its ridiculous how airports overseas are designed around the overpriced duty-free shopping mall.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The pandemic has proven more deadly than the Sept.. 11 attacks. So of course we will do more.

/jesusfarkingchristofcoursewewont
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.

So, for the next several years? Some might consider that unrealistic.


Business travel should be done remotely on the Internet during this, yes.

And it's also realistic that I might be working from home for the next two years, if that's your timeline.

But nature has pretty much knocked flying down from its lofty pedestal now.   It's up to the airlines to accept it, and adapt heavily.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.


I've got a work thing coming up in July.  I live in the MidAtlantic, and I'm going to drive to Des Moines.

/14 hours in a carr, yayyy
//
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I loved the '6-year olds are exempt' bullshiat. Young children are the absolute worst for transmitting disease. I've two young daughters. Those little farkers are forever giving me colds, yet all they get is a sniffle. Young children should be banned the most.

I live in Spain, my family are in England. I've no intention of flying until this is under control. I accept this will be many, many months until I see my parents, but they are both over 70, I don't want to kill them.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone who develops symptoms after booking, or has been in contact with someone suffering from Covid-19, should not turn up to the flight.

Well, if they could easily get a refund, I'm sure people wouldn't turn up. But if recent history is any indication, a shaitty voucher makes people risk it
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fireclown: I've got a work thing coming up in July.  I live in the MidAtlantic, and I'm going to drive to Des Moines.

/14 hours in a carr, yayyy


And best of all, when you arrive, you're in Des Moines!


// Try the pork tenderloin
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Iniamyen: whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.

So, for the next several years? Some might consider that unrealistic.

Business travel should be done remotely on the Internet during this, yes.

And it's also realistic that I might be working from home for the next two years, if that's your timeline.

But nature has pretty much knocked flying down from its lofty pedestal now.   It's up to the airlines to accept it, and adapt heavily.


The timeline for the virus is still the big unknown, but I think it's realistic to assume that it will be at least a year or two before you don't have to worry about it, either due to vaccine or other tools against it.

That said, the problem for the airlines is simultaneously cutting back now for that undetermined timeline and being ready to ramp back up when it's safer to fly again, when it involves financed assets that are tens/hundreds of millions of dollars each.
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to say this:

There is no practical reason to be flying during this pandemic.


Well I'm flying tomorrow.  Stupid as it probably is but I haven\t seen my wife and dogs and spending the last 3 months in a 350sqft apartment has taken a mental toll.  My shrink said I should go so.....  Of courseI will be taking extra precautions.  I even got a nice neck gaiter to wear over the mask:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It only makes me look 20 years older.  And with a beanie I can cosplay an old sea dog should the need arise.
 
