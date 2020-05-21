 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes a music from Dramatis, The Tragically Hip, and Clan of Xymox. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #134. Starts @ Noon ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
for those of you who follow the show, no, this is not a new time slot. due to technical issues (unless they get resolved in the next 20 minutes), we'll be on one hour early, this week only.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and, lest i forget, thank you anonymous TF gifter. i will use this power for awesome.

/too obscure?
//strongbad e-mail number somethingorother
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[presses [[PAUSE]] on the Miles Davis...]

Can't wait!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
you just know that now that i've posted it everywhere, they'll get the glitch worked out and nave me back on at my regular time :D
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why are bisexuals excluded from the streaming options?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All set here
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Why are bisexuals excluded from the streaming options?


because trump. or obama. take your pick.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh lordy they fixed the glitch LOLOLOL
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: oh lordy they fixed the glitch LOLOLOL


Back the usual time then?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
yup. 10:00am.

unless you want to hear me doing my italo disco show. oh lordy did i just empty the thread? :0P
 
thespindrifter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, I'm hearing vague hints of the "Walking Dead" theme in that background score, nice!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.