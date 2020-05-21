 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   In hundreds of letters mailed between 1946 and 1956, "Furrier No. 1" explained that he was, despite misspelling his title and writing in vernacular English, Adolf Hitler, and he'd. set up camp in Kentucky to plot a "new revolt" and take over the US"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From 1946-1956, many Americans mailed money to a man alleging he was a still-alive Hitler, plotting a revolution with "invisible spaceships."


P.T. Barnum nods knowingly.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man ahead of his time. Today, he would have had a Cabinet position in the Trump Administration.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know of a guy who claimed that Adolph Hitler faked his death and sailed up the Tennessee River in a submarine to get out in Knoxville.  Because reasons and therefore.  Now I know why this farkwit was convinced of that shiat.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear he had a great talent with horseshoes, though. All the prettiest horses in the county went to him.

And a lovely singing voice.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: From 1946-1956, many Americans mailed money to a man alleging he was a still-alive Hitler, plotting a revolution with "invisible spaceships."


P.T. Barnum nods knowingly.


And Nigerians take notes.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Furrier. Caught sayof.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No, No, you've got the wrong map here, this is Stalingrad..."
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So Trump supporters were around in 1946, interesting.
 
TheLads69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can you imagine being so stupid to get caught up in shiat like this?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"If he opens his fat mouth again it's lampshade time!"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: So Trump supporters were around in 1946, interesting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MrBallou: A man ahead of his time. Today, he would have had a Cabinet position in the Trump Administration.


If Spike Lee is looking for a script idea for Black Klansman II.....
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Badmoodman:

P.T. Barnum nods knowingly.


From Wiki:

Barnum was often referred to as the "Prince of Humbugs", and he saw nothing wrong in entertainers or vendors using hoaxes (or "humbug", as he termed it) in promotional material, as long as the public was getting value for money. However, he was contemptuous of those who made money through fraud, especially the spiritualist mediums popular in his day...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: [Fark user image 229x300]


Der Fürryer?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Very interesting read, Subby!

Thank you!

+1
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: From 1946-1956, many Americans mailed money to a man alleging he was a still-alive Hitler, plotting a revolution with "invisible spaceships."


P.T. Barnum nods knowingly.


L. Ron Hubbard exudes jealousy.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I want to make this perfectly clear people. We are only taking calls from Adolph Hitler tonight, repeat, only calls from Adolph Hitler.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mission Accomplished.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
tfh

[what-the-f*ck-am-I-reading.jpg]
 
