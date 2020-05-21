 Skip to content
 
(Radio.com)   NYC announces an immediate doubling of service to export Staten Islanders out of Manhattan. Still no cure for New Jersey   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan, de Blasio, NEW YORK, Staten Island Ferry, city indicators, de Blasio's projection  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BAT!
 
AnubisAscended
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC announces an immediate doubling of service to export Staten Islanders out of Manhattan. Still no cure for New Jersey Joisey

/FTFY
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trick question. Staten Island is the Jersey of NYC.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/has anyone consulted the King?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: [Fark user image image 225x225]

/has anyone consulted the King?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
