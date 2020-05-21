 Skip to content
(AOL)   Man 'feeling fine' after having rod in him. Rod last seen smoking a cigarette   (aol.com) divider line
    Jerusalem, Common carotid artery, Kamel Abdel Rahman, Hadassah, Subarachnoid hemorrhage, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Dr. Samuel Moscovici, Hospital  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aw man.  There weren't any close ups of the rod.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Phineas Gage?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ho. Lee. Schitt.  Makes my broken toe seem downright inconsequential, doesn't it?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OhThat'sTerrifying.gif

Seriously. My heebs are jeebed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

I need to go home early.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Id be buying me some lottery tickets!  After I'm no longer a walking lightning rod.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: Aw man.  There weren't any close ups of the rod.


LOOK UP YOU DOLT!! HOW MUCH CLOSER DO YOU  NEED?!??!?!?

AAAAAHHHH!!!!
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BIGGER THAN GOD?
Youtube 7o_HbyIZXY0

/thanks, trump
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sum Guye: [Fark user image 520x505]


Damn, I took too long in finding a good image.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Come witness Israeli apartheid in action.
 
Yawp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn, there was an X-Ray I didn't need to see.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Todd unavailable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was it Rod, or was it A rod?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Call it the rebar
Youtube L4kS6S053b4
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My favorite channel is the Lifetime Channel, because Lifetime is "Television for Women".  Yet, for some reason, there's always a woman getting beaten on that network. "In a Lifetime Original, Meredith Baxter Bernie gets beaten with a rod, in a Lifetime original, "Rod"."
- Jim Gaffigan
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean who *hasn't* had a rod inside them at one time or another? I can't be the only one who went to summer camp.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He thanked his god for his life.
Oh yeah? Well MY god wouldn't let it happen in the first place, so nyaa nyaa.
Butt seriously, glad he's ok.
 
