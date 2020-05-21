 Skip to content
"I think we should be more stricter like Spain and none of us be allowed out." Says man on a day out in Brighton, with his family, drinking a cold beer
posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 11:20 AM



Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's even a video of this guy
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish Restriction!
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like a solid 20-30% of Monty Python bits were about pompous Brits complaining about other people doing the things those pompous Brits were doing at that moment.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's always cool when a Farker makes the news.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More stricter?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Someone should be stopping me from what I'm doing."

Jeeze

I didn't need the govt to tell me to go into lockdown. And I certainly won't be listening when they tell me to come out.

/my governor is DuhSantis
//3rd slashy is WFH
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm not smart enough to stay inside unless someone tells me to; and not able to do it unless I'm forced to."
 
hassenpfeffer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm really enjoying how much attention our little horrible rag of a local paper is getting in Farkistan.
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the exact thing that pisses me off the most. It's like the stories where someone is killed in a quad bike crash and their relative says, "He would be alive today if it was compulsory to wear a helmet. The government needs to act."

No no no. He chose to do something stupid, which he knew was irresponsible, and now there are complaints that someone should have stopped him.

Take some personal responsibility and use your freedom to do what YOU think is best.
 
Magnus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This reminds me of Dave Bautista starring in a commercial for Smirnoff with a cast and crew of 30 or more telling me to not gather in crowds...and drink responsibly.

Fark both of these hypocrites.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Spain . . . at least we're not Belgium.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sorted by per capita deaths
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: "I'm not smart enough to stay inside unless someone tells me to; and not able to do it unless I'm forced to."


At least he is honest with him self.

And, he is correct.

All of us need to realize we would not need any lock down, if we'd be adult enough to stay away from each other, avoid lines and crowds and not talk and or cough as much as we do so freely even to this day.  But since people won't do that, we NEEDED/ need lock downs.
/I should point out, not once has any one explained where all the people that are fine avoiding people they think are uncool are? I think they are the asshats with guns crying for haircuts. It's odd people are fine avoiding the people they don't like, but, make them avoid the same people and they cry. Same with people on their phones in public. Oh now you want humans interaction?
 
