Stabbed through the heart, and you're to blame, you give loons a bad name
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keafer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1812 again?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bald eagle died last year in Maine. But it was found in NH. Ok which is it?


A slow secondhand news day/month/year for SPECTRUM NEWS NATIONAL NEWS.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where will that Loon be able to find $5000 to pay it's fine?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Loons!
Youtube 5yTwD7U_XV4
 
Anoria [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clicked in hopes of seeing a helpful picture of what a loon might look like. Thread delivers what TFA did not.

It's kinda neat to think we might have some kind of major bird warfare brewing.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Do Not Make Loon Soup." - The Eskimo Cookbook, 1952
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Suspect seen running away:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not a good week for Midland, MI
//floods, and dams broken
///now their mascot is murdering
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A robot had to write that. So many mistakes of every linguistic variety there.
 
buntz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size


What about all the loons in the nuthouse up in Togus?!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We had a loon like that in school.
While the kid was a bit of softie, effeminate actually (he carried a hairbrush in his pants. Brush, not comb!) other kids did not mess with him.
We fought with fists to "win the fight". Not him. If someone tried to fight him he would do whatever he could to inflict damage, hit with whatever was closest to hand, including once a 2x4.

Hey, it worked for him.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Canadian Geese were not available to comment
 
dkulprit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Picture would be helpful here.  I have no farking idea what a loon is.  I think it's a duck like bird?  But it would add some gravitas to this story to give examples.  Is this a david and goliath situation?  I mean you hear about how badass great whites are, but if you said another fish killed it you'd think of a like your bluegill killing it, but in reality it's an orca that did it.

Without a reference this doesn't mean anything to me.  It could be another raptor for all I know.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Picture would be helpful here.  I have no farking idea what a loon is.  I think it's a duck like bird?  But it would add some gravitas to this story to give examples.  Is this a david and goliath situation?  I mean you hear about how badass great whites are, but if you said another fish killed it you'd think of a like your bluegill killing it, but in reality it's an orca that did it.

Without a reference this doesn't mean anything to me.  It could be another raptor for all I know.


Scroll up.
 
arjayct
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dkulprit: Picture would be helpful here.  I have no farking idea what a loon is.  I think it's a duck like bird?  But it would add some gravitas to this story to give examples.  Is this a david and goliath situation?  I mean you hear about how badass great whites are, but if you said another fish killed it you'd think of a like your bluegill killing it, but in reality it's an orca that did it.

Without a reference this doesn't mean anything to me.  It could be another raptor for all I know.


It's basically a duck with a pointed bill.  That must have been the most surprised bald eagle in history.
 
