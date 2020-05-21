 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Ok, who started playing Jumanji?   (wmur.com) divider line
20
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Mass, hopefully it's a snow monkey then.
Though a howler monkey might fit in with Massholes
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would you like to pet my monkey?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once, years ago, I'm chilling on the deck of my old apt. Swear to God I watched a monkey chase a squirrel through the trees

Nobody believed me then and I doubt you believe me now. But I saw what I saw.
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was it the dynamite monkey?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Outbreak monkey greets breakout monkey.

akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/obligatory?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Would you like to pet my monkey?


How about you just spank it and we watch
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I have to finish Jumanji if I want the board to reset and be ready for when I mail it to Eric Trump.  Because there is no way I am playing Jumanji with I'm Eric.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Murflette: Once, years ago, I'm chilling on the deck of my old apt. Swear to God I watched a monkey chase a squirrel through the trees

Nobody believed me then and I doubt you believe me now. But I saw what I saw.


"And that was the last time I huffed paint thinner. Swear to God."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dirty Monkey... Cheeky Monkey
Youtube WAQMohz0In0
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Murflette: Once, years ago, I'm chilling on the deck of my old apt. Swear to God I watched a monkey chase a squirrel through the trees

Nobody believed me then and I doubt you believe me now. But I saw what I saw.

"And that was the last time I huffed paint thinner. Swear to God."


There are wild monkeys in Florida and Georgia and on an island in South Carolina.

Migrations happen. Loose pets happen.

I saw what I saw
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Outbreak monkey greets breakout monkey.

[akns-images.eonline.com image 850x630]


It's a little late to blame THIS outbreak on a monkey.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Would you like to pet my monkey?


"Do not touch the monkey."
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rolling down the street,
smoking indo,
sipping on gin and juice,
laid back,

with my mind on my monkey
and my monkey on my mind.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The first one was shot mostly in NH/ME so not far off.

/second is better because is the best thing out of Scotland since whiskey: Karen Gillan
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Murflette: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Murflette: Once, years ago, I'm chilling on the deck of my old apt. Swear to God I watched a monkey chase a squirrel through the trees

Nobody believed me then and I doubt you believe me now. But I saw what I saw.

"And that was the last time I huffed paint thinner. Swear to God."

There are wild monkeys in Florida and Georgia and on an island in South Carolina.

Migrations happen. Loose pets happen.

I saw what I saw


Just a joke. I don't disbelieve you, even not knowing where you lived at the time. Hell, when I lived in TN, park rangers in the Smokies swore the Eastern Mountain Lion was extinct. Didn't stop intermittent reports from hikers of sightings. One theory was that someone had released an 'exotic' i.e. illegal pet to the park when it got too big/dangerous to care for.

I'm not sure it was ever verified. Mountain lions are called the ghost cat for a reason.
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Started? This game's been going since at least January. Try to keep up.
 
