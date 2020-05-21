 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Attempted Murder-Suicide ends with unsuccessful murder but successful suicide, so glass half full?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*A lot of Murder-Suicides end up being 'Murder-Hey, I'm feeling better now'." -- Dana Gould
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a survivor of an attempted murder - suicide, I do hope the intended murder victim gets all of the support and counselling she needs, because she will need it.

As for the perpetrator, he needed to put that gun to his head and pulled the trigger well before he committed his first crime against that poor woman.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just killed my wife and blew my brains out,
So I'm really getting a kick out of these replies
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If this only happened 101% of the time.
Also, if only everyone was as luck at Mary Jo buttafuco and as unlucky as Amy Fisher.
Why, yes, I am old.
 
joker420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That would be a glass half empty, duh.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The world would be a much better place if these assholes reversed the order.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are Swedish Dicks like Swedish Fish shaped like penises?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA
The alleged gunman was an actor, who appeared on shows like Basketsand Swedish Dicks.

So how does a guy in Kentucky get on a show about Swedish Dicks.....
 
