 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ARL Now)   Hey guys, wouldn't it be so much fun if we honored our graduating senior class by having a printer make a photo collage of the school logo, using the kids' faces as pixels? Looks like we have just enough minorities to shade in the black lines   (arlnow.com) divider line
35
    More: Fail, High school, Graduation, Arlington County, Virginia, students of color, banner uses class photos, Yorktown's principal, Arlington Public Schools spokesman, Yorktown High School  
•       •       •

1543 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 11:13 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So this is the High School my kids will likely attend.  You could not imagine a more progressive, deep blue, "hate has no place here" sort of institution.  Which makes their fail on this that much more epic.  To their credit, they took the banners down the moment people expressed their concerns, and the principal issued a same-day apology.

But man.  Such fail.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL

"Yeah, that looks great!"

Someone else... anyone else...

"Hey, guys, lets talk for a second."

It's hysterical actually. That's more of a f*ck up than anything else. You know, those things that seem right at the time and then either it clicks in your head or someone has a word with you and you have an "oh sh*t" moment.

Who here has not had that kind of moment?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL

"Yeah, that looks great!"

Someone else... anyone else...

"Hey, guys, lets talk for a second."

It's hysterical actually. That's more of a f*ck up than anything else. You know, those things that seem right at the time and then either it clicks in your head or someone has a word with you and you have an "oh sh*t" moment.

Who here has not had that kind of moment?


I'd like to think I would have caught this. It's obvious and yet I could see reasonable people just be blind to it.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed my ass off when I saw that picture.  I'm a terrible person.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come now not every damn thing is racist and unsure the school... *clicks link*

Ohhhhh fuuuuuuuuuuk

Never mind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I laughed my ass off when I saw that picture.  I'm a terrible person.


It's just so absurd you can't help but laugh.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow... to be fair, there were also a lot of white girls in dark dresses in those borders. I totally get why people would be upset though.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in small-town Alaska, we had a parade for our Seniors.  Lisa Murkowski addressed the kids from DC via zoom.  The town marching band led the parade (with appropriate social distancing and wearing school tees), then every Senior was in his or her own car, driven by someone living in the same household, in cap and gown.  Police looked the other way at kids hanging out of windows or dancing in truck beds.  The whole town stood at 6 foot distances and lined the parade route, cheering their asses off and generally making as much noise as humanly possible.  The principal is retiring and she brought up the rear on top of the town's antique fire engine.

Best. Graduation. EVER.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Doctor Funkenstein: I laughed my ass off when I saw that picture.  I'm a terrible person.

It's just so absurd you can't help but laugh.


We're all going to hell, or are we there yet?

Grumpy Cat: I'd like to think I would have caught this. It's obvious and yet I could see reasonable people just be blind to it.


I'm laughing trying to wrap my head around that moment... "Stacy, the black people are kinda ruining the design. Can we just use them as borders?" "Jeff, that's brilliant!"

Then someone has to point out... "Hey, Jeff... they are people not borders."

I'm sure i'll get yelled at. Whatever. :)
 
spleef420
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Racism is intentional, this is just a simple mistake.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I laughed my ass off when I saw that picture.  I'm a terrible person.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
.
.
.
.
.
We love black people!
But we must never allude to what color they are!
.
.
.
.
.
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hell I have some Free Software available that will do a image based on characters.  Actually used it to win a national poster competition in the "computer generated art" category, did a nice peacock with our graduates names, each character color coded to match a pixel.  Bring it into Illustrator via copy/paste, slap a border and "congratulation graduates class of 2020" on it, export as PDF and call it done.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The partial image that came up gave me a Confederate flag vibe.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least they didn't spell out KKK with the white kids
 
mmojo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gotta be Banksy. It's too brilliant to be an accident.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh fark off.
 
spleef420
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: At least they didn't spell out KKK with the white kids


Or a black power fist with the black kids.

Would that be racism or racial empowerment?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if they used a program that just randomly measures the brightness of the pictures and it turned out there was just one variable between the light and dark photos when everyone was in indenticle cap and gown.  Still a huge fail.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"A computer program grouped and placed senior portraits over an image of the front of the school and the YHS logo,"

Computer algorithm: OK I'll use portraits with darker colors like skin or clothing to make the darker portions of the image, makes sense.

Humans: Hold_up.gif
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Even worse they used the Mexicans to make the flyer for Taco Day in the cafeteria.
 
Esroc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess I need someone to explain to me why this is racist. It's now racism to even acknowledge someone has darker skin? I feel like pretending nobody is different is just creating a different problem..
 
Cluckles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It actually looks worse than the headline says. I was expecting just an image of all the kids faces together, where the black kids all just happened to be used as borders because that's what the color matching software sorted out... but it seems more like they did that, then went over all of them with black again to enhance the border effect.

If you get rid of the part that looks like a giant line erasing all of your black students, it probably wouldn't be nearly as bad. Still bad, but understandablel.

s26551.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
soporific [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: NewportBarGuy: LOL

"Yeah, that looks great!"

Someone else... anyone else...

"Hey, guys, lets talk for a second."

It's hysterical actually. That's more of a f*ck up than anything else. You know, those things that seem right at the time and then either it clicks in your head or someone has a word with you and you have an "oh sh*t" moment.

Who here has not had that kind of moment?

I'd like to think I would have caught this. It's obvious and yet I could see reasonable people just be blind to it.


As someone whose picture wouldn't be used as the shaded region, and someone who would look for my glasses even if they were on my head, I can see how I'd miss something that obvious. I don't see I'll intent about this banner, and the sincere apology makes it seem like a honest, but dumb, mistake. It was a sweet idea that they just didn't fully consider.

It's worth a week of mockery, but nothing more. We can put away the pitchforks folks.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When everything is racist, nothing is racist.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cannot blame the printer...it is called Proofing.  I did some back-lit signage for the Space Needle viewing deck.  some guy pulled a magnifying glass out and saw some racist words on a gas tank.  My girlfriend who worked at the NBC affiliate called me and said, "Expect a call."  giggling and hung up.

apparently she told the reporter that I had printed it.  So that was a fun news cycle for a few days.

we broke up soon after.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Esroc: I guess I need someone to explain to me why this is racist. It's now racism to even acknowledge someone has darker skin? I feel like pretending nobody is different is just creating a different problem..


If you can look at that picture, with all the white kids outlined in bright colors, and all the black kids as  border between the bright white rows, literally with shading going over their faces to make them darker, and you can see how that's not racially appropriate...

go look at it again, and then think of how it must feel to be a black kid who already feels undervalued by society.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chawco: Esroc: I guess I need someone to explain to me why this is racist. It's now racism to even acknowledge someone has darker skin? I feel like pretending nobody is different is just creating a different problem..

If you can look at that picture, with all the white kids outlined in bright colors, and all the black kids as  border between the bright white rows, literally with shading going over their faces to make them darker, and you can see how that's not racially appropriate...

go look at it again, and then think of how it must feel to be a black kid who already feels undervalued by society.


This is exactly where I come out on it. I don't believe there was ill-intent in its creation.  But somebody should have caught it before it got hung on the fence for the kids to see.  That none of the adults in the loop noticed -- not the printer, not the principal, not the maintenance worker who hung it -- says a lot about how insensitive many people are to any number of unintentional slights that pile onto the psyche of minority kids in this country.
 
chawco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Warthog: chawco: Esroc: I guess I need someone to explain to me why this is racist. It's now racism to even acknowledge someone has darker skin? I feel like pretending nobody is different is just creating a different problem..

If you can look at that picture, with all the white kids outlined in bright colors, and all the black kids as  border between the bright white rows, literally with shading going over their faces to make them darker, and you can see how that's not racially appropriate...

go look at it again, and then think of how it must feel to be a black kid who already feels undervalued by society.

This is exactly where I come out on it. I don't believe there was ill-intent in its creation.  But somebody should have caught it before it got hung on the fence for the kids to see.  That none of the adults in the loop noticed -- not the printer, not the principal, not the maintenance worker who hung it -- says a lot about how insensitive many people are to any number of unintentional slights that pile onto the psyche of minority kids in this country.


Honestly, if someone sent me that proof, I could see myself "wow that looks really great" and not noticing, because I am a bit of a clueless idiot.

I feel super bad afterwards though!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cluckles: It actually looks worse than the headline says. I was expecting just an image of all the kids faces together, where the black kids all just happened to be used as borders because that's what the color matching software sorted out... but it seems more like they did that, then went over all of them with black again to enhance the border effect.

[s26551.pcdn.co image 850x625]


Some programs apply the original image as a multiple over the photomosaic, because photomosaics tend to look pixelly on their own.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chawco: If you can look at that picture, with all the white kids outlined in bright colors, and all the black kids as border between the bright white rows, literally with shading going over their faces to make them darker, and you can see how that's not racially appropriate...

go look at it again, and then think of how it must feel to be a black kid who already feels undervalued by society.


It's telling that you make no comment about how the printing also whitewashed and ethnicity-shamed the hispanic students as well, racist.
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: chawco: If you can look at that picture, with all the white kids outlined in bright colors, and all the black kids as border between the bright white rows, literally with shading going over their faces to make them darker, and you can see how that's not racially appropriate...

go look at it again, and then think of how it must feel to be a black kid who already feels undervalued by society.

It's telling that you make no comment about how the printing also whitewashed and ethnicity-shamed the hispanic students as well, racist.


Not sure if serious. Can never tell with you.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a terrible problem if you let it be a terrible problem.

I supposed the people in blue could be offended as being compared to Smurfs.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Solution: have some white kids wear blackface to make the dark lines so it's just not the black kids being singled out. And put some black kids in white face for the lighter areas. Then everything is fair and inclusive. Sure that way no one would have a problem with it.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gleeman: "A computer program grouped and placed senior portraits over an image of the front of the school and the YHS logo,"

Computer algorithm: OK I'll use portraits with darker colors like skin or clothing to make the darker portions of the image, makes sense.

Humans: Hold_up.gif


Why even bother with the computer program if you're just going to burn the school logo over the collage anyway? You can't make a pointillism out of a photo collage if all of the photos have nearly identical compositions and color schemes, so randomize or alphabetize the photos and burn the logo over that. Trying to fit the pictures to the logo colors is just an exercise in futility.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.