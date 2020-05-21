 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2000, former US President James Garfield's bullet-ridden spine was put on display. Herbert Hoover's prehensile lizard tail and George Washington's mechanical claw remain under wraps   (history.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
John F. Kennedy's brain, which was removed during his autopsy after his assassination in 1963, disappeared and has never been found.

wat
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English Bob
Youtube QuK3zSxG4cs
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Washington
Youtube l7iVsdRbhnc
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tea.empresschic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: John F. Kennedy's brain, which was removed during his autopsy after his assassination in 1963, disappeared and has never been found.

wat


Helluva conversation piece, though
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican spine on display? Democrats everywhere, envious.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fed through the rectum. Damn near killed him.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funniest thing about Garfield's assassination was that it was the doctors who killed him. Several doctors stuck their unwashed fingers into the bullet wound trying to find the bullet and one ruptured his liver doing so. Before trying the insanity defense, Charles Guiteau actually tried to make this argument.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Mentat: John F. Kennedy's brain, which was removed during his autopsy after his assassination in 1963, disappeared and has never been found.

wat

Helluva conversation piece, though


I use it more as a centerpiece
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: John F. Kennedy's brain, which was removed during his autopsy after his assassination in 1963, disappeared and has never been found.

wat


Bobby took it to conceal evidence of Jack's drug abuse.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Washington was part-human?
Always loved his parting words to black soldiers in the Revolution:
"Thank you for your service. Now, back to the back 40, that tobacco won't be picking itself, Moses."
 
Two16
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [tea.empresschic.com image 296x314]


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I'm not mistaken, that museum is in Silver Spring, MD, not DC.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And yet, because people insisted he should just "be normal for one damn evening" Abraham Lincoln was killed by that dirty coward JW Booth, instead of bringing "Betsy Lou" with him...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Alexander Graham Bell, who was one of Garfield's physicians at the time, tried to use an early version of a metal detector to find the second bullet, but failed.

Oh, they left out the best part. Bell's proto-metal detector failed because it detected the springs in the mattress, and mattress springs back then were a bleeding-edge invention that most people didn't even know about. Everyone still had straw-stuffed beds. Bell, not knowing that mattress springs were even a thing, didn't know why his detector was finding way more metal than it should have been, so his attempt was considered a failure, presumably for unknown reasons.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
By most accounts President Garfield was a good man who would have made a good President.

Unfortunately we got stuck with that doughy,  dandy Arthur.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In case anyone else is thinking "This thread is worthless without pics:"

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
moresugar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: In case anyone else is thinking "This thread is worthless without pics:"

[static01.nyt.com image 650x435]


Well, there's your problem right there: big red plastic tube stuck in the vertebra.  Don't know how Garfield could have lived as long as he did with that thing in there.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Candice Milliard wrote a good book about this called Destiny of the Republica.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rasputin smirks from the great beyond.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mentat: John F. Kennedy's brain, which was removed during his autopsy after his assassination in 1963, disappeared and has never been found.

wat


And here I always thought that his brain was removed during the assassination.
 
