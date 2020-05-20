 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Before headed back to the office, you might want to ask if anyone has flushed the toilets in the last two months   (nytimes.com) divider line
17
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone had to have taken an upper decker on the way out
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, the asshole who likes to sabotage our toilets can't do that right now since we have to work from home.

The motherf*cker would place large amounts of paper towels in the bowl.

/He deserves a beating.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this gonna be like that picture of the moldy department store where the HVAC was left off for 2 months? Sanitation/janitorial staff should get hazard pay dealing with the new mosquito/swamps pools.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or !!!!! It takes that much paper to clean. For example, me, I sometimes have to use half a roll, before a the paper comes clean from a wipe.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Like a magic marker...
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what semen from a "work wank" would look like after that long.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it all down and rebuild on the ashes.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What an animal.

You should put cling wrap over the bowl to keep them from doing it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Maybe decrease the amount of wax and/or beans in your diet.
 
joker420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, ok.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The men's room in my office is frequently out of soap. That's going to be kind of important. You'd put in a maintenance request and it would be weeks before they'd get to it. I've communicated my concerns to management many times. Always radio silence.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Csb
I have two bathrooms and live alone so one I almost never use and haven't used the shower in it for years. I use the other one. A while back when I would go in it I would get a whiff of sewer gas.

When I tracked it down it was coming from the shower drain. It had been so long since it was last used the water in the p-trap had died up and the gas was coming up through the pipe. Now I run it for a minute once a week or so.

/csb
 
spleef420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Or lose a couple hundred pounds to shrink that fat farking asscrack.
 
shaggai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I would be more worried about doing battle with the food that was left in the fridge that has evolved and is very angry.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My state fair's in the news!  I walked right past those hot tubs.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shaggai: I think I would be more worried about doing battle with the food that was left in the fridge that has evolved and is very angry.


"Near the bottom of the door, across the narrow gap which separated the door from the main body of the fridge, which held the strip of grey insulating rubber, lay a single human hair. It was stuck there with dried saliva. That he had expected. He had stuck it there himself three days earlier and had checked it on several occasions since then. What he had not expected to fine was a second hair.

He frowned at it in alarm. A second hair?

It was stuck across the gap in the same way as the first one, only this hair was near the top of the fridge door, and he had not put it there. He peered at it closely, and even went so far as to go and open the old shutters on the kitchen windows to let some extra light in upon the scene."

Also,

Gettin Crazy At Dinner Time With Metal Band Anthrax!!!
Youtube bkokDcb7Q4A
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Its funny cause I'm a janitor.  Some of y'all are nasty as hell ;)

The women's bathroom has always been a little bit more of a challenge.  We have a lot more to do in there. I always say that when it comes to bathrooms, guys are 50/50, but us ladies are 100 percent. We want it clean, we want soap, toilet paper and paper towels.

My buildings are largely empty.  About the only thing I'm really dealing with is the security guards.  They use any clean restroom available.  There are female guards, but not for my buildings.  I know guys use both, because I color the water to let me know I've cleaned it already.  But at least they bother to flush.

So yeah, its a joy cleaning buildings with few people in them, but that's gonna change in June.  These people make good money, and they're not too bad. I've cleaned buildings where I've found underwear stuffed in tampon disposals and they are neither wet, nor bloody. Each woman to her own, I guess.

I guess I'm saying it's nice to not have to deal with the "feces fetish freaks," and the guys who deliberately pee on the floor.  We have seat protectors, and most of the women sit. I'm proud of how clean I get the restrooms. I have to use them too, so you'll never get a half ass job out of me.

Can't say the same for some of my coworkers.  My boss noticed one of our guys was wearing a dirty cloth mask. He only owns one, and had no idea you were supposed to wash them every night.

My God you guys, we need better leadership.  Some people have no idea how to handle this.
 
