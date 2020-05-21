 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Half of all Twitter accounts Tweeting about the coronavirus are bots. The other half are Russian trolls   (npr.org) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Twitter, Carnegie Mellon University, half of the Twitter accounts, Heinz College, likely bots, closer look, Russian actors, bot accounts  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 12:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Dempsey could easily shut this sh*t down because he's a spineless libertarian piece of subhuman garbage.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These foreign bots keep crossing our borders and injecting themselves into our society and they don't even have identification, they can't drive, and they don't work in our factories slashing chicken necks for $3/hr. They don't spawn children or they abort them so they provide no new children to feed to our military war machine, but they all seem to really love guns, which is scary. Many of them are rapists, probably. We don't really know how widespread bot rape is because it's all underreported.

What we need is a big wall to keep out all the foreign bots.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting your news from Twitter is like getting your drinking water from the sewer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I have long said on Twitter, "Why are you Twits following me?" Most of them, obviously, are bots and spiders and stuff.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Getting your news from Twitter is like getting your drinking water from the sewer.


Did you know you can get much funnier news for just $5/month, and it's almost as good as drinking water straight from the roadside ditch?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Getting your news from Twitter is like getting your drinking water from the sewer.


There are a lot of people around here that drink from a sewer.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah? That's an inteteresting number considering how politicized this has become... Bots right? Half of Twitter accounts that mention the virus?

Maybe we could use some more detail on bot-like typing.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people still wasting their time on Twitter?  It has been a cesspool for years.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like this thread has the same ratio thus far.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter is the new 4chan.
 
terminationshok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ever noticed how all these "studies" and stories about how "bots" are generated in relation to some hyped media frenzy always seem to be from the side that the media demonizes?

funny that.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other half are Russian trolls

That checks out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


MAKE SURE YOU ONLY TWEET THE ONES WHO COUGH.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: And Dempsey could easily shut this sh*t down because he's a spineless libertarian piece of subhuman garbage.


Shouting fire in a crowded theater is free speech if you're a Republican
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Skynet would be a lot smarter and more ruthless than this.  This Skynet sucks!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been talking about twitter (and FB) bots for four years. And people are still falling for it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only use I have for twitter is to get around customer support at companies who are being stupid.

Can we just nuke it and put us out of our misery?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Twitter is a national security risk and should be treated as such.  Dempsey should be being dragged in front of Congress but this timeline seems to preclude any jackasses from getring their comeuppance (except that faith healing pastor in another thread).
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The problem is not enough real people are trolling on the Internet.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the article fails to mention is all the times LIBERALS did the exact same thing only WORSE! Click here for more eye-shattering news that the LAMESTREAM MEDIA doesn't want you to read!
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flart blooger: ever noticed how all these "studies" and stories about how "bots" are generated in relation to some hyped media frenzy always seem to be from the side that the media demonizes?

funny that.


I think you have injected enough bleach for today.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Normal people don't say things on Twitter. Or when they do, nobody reads it. You have to be famous, or have a following of some kind, or at least lead a group, or be a robot.
Twitter has its usefulness - for a normal person, this means checking to see if your knitting club is meeting this weekend or not, or looking at a comedian's funny comment while you're sitting at the bar. That's about it.
If you're getting pandemic news from randos on Twitter (regardless of their message), there's something wrong with you.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Understanding Fear-Based Media

Sensationalism panders to the emotional masses. Fear, anger, and hate have more control over more people than logic and reason. And we all know sociopaths run large corporation. At the end of the day all the hotshots care about is their high score.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If anyone told you 20 years ago that a private, US company would build a propaganda machine that funneled Russian disinformation about a deadly plague to the US and that the President not only was ok with this but was that same machine's #1 user would you have believed them?

The Soviets were right- capitalism will sell its own destruction to itself
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Users and manipulators.

Think of them not as bots or Russians. That is unkind to bots and Russians.

Call them by their screed: users and manipulators.
 
deadromanoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: flart blooger: ever noticed how all these "studies" and stories about how "bots" are generated in relation to some hyped media frenzy always seem to be from the side that the media demonizes?

funny that.

I think you have injected enough bleach for today.


However, that mini mag light in your drawer is calling your name....
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: The problem is not enough real people are trolling on the Internet.


Trolling used to be an art. No one puts any real effort into it these days
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: If anyone told you 20 years ago that a private, US company would build a propaganda machine that funneled Russian disinformation about a deadly plague to the US and that the President not only was ok with this but was that same machine's #1 user would you have believed them?

The Soviets were right- capitalism will sell its own destruction to itself


20 years ago, yes. Because the right-wing propaganda machine was running strong 20 years ago too.
I remember Rush Limbaugh's TV Show in the early 90's. The machine has been going strong a long time.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Yeah? That's an inteteresting number considering how politicized this has become... Bots right? Half of Twitter accounts that mention the virus?

Maybe we could use some more detail on bot-like typing.


They go into it in the article.  They explain their process and how they determine it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Glockenspiel Hero: If anyone told you 20 years ago that a private, US company would build a propaganda machine that funneled Russian disinformation about a deadly plague to the US and that the President not only was ok with this but was that same machine's #1 user would you have believed them?

The Soviets were right- capitalism will sell its own destruction to itself

20 years ago, yes. Because the right-wing propaganda machine was running strong 20 years ago too.
I remember Rush Limbaugh's TV Show in the early 90's. The machine has been going strong a long time.


As long as there has been persons in power with a need to make subjects believe the way more desired by a leader or group, there has been propaganda.
I am sure it predates the Roman empire.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about the third half, huh?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what's the other
half??
 
flart blooger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: If anyone told you 20 years ago that a private, US company would build a propaganda machine that funneled Russian disinformation about a deadly plague to the US and that the President not only was ok with this but was that same machine's #1 user would you have believed them?

The Soviets were right- capitalism will sell its own destruction to itself


how, in any way can the argument be made that the russian government is A.) putting out disinfo about the plague....and B.) that it somehow benefits the russian government?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: We've been talking about twitter (and FB) bots for four years. And people are still falling for it.


And the irony being the people who keep falling for it happen to be the ones who call everyone else sheep.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
researchers said the tweets appeared aimed at sowing division in America.


Mission accomplished twitterbots
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flart blooger: ever noticed how all these "studies" and stories about how "bots" are generated in relation to some hyped media frenzy always seem to be from the side that the media demonizes?

funny that.


I wonder why that is.  Very strange indeed.

People sowing dissent based off of misinformation being demonized.  Weird.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So then maybe it's a bad idea to base any sort of discussion around the dumbest points you could possibly make?

I've never understood the influence of Twitter.  It's got a small user base but somehow it's become the go to platform for news channels to fluff their story like they went out and actually interviewed people.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the meantime, please continue green lighting Twitter links.

/Twitter is garbage.
 
jfclark27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: So then maybe it's a bad idea to base any sort of discussion around the dumbest points you could possibly make?

I've never understood the influence of Twitter.  It's got a small user base but somehow it's become the go to platform for news channels to fluff their story like they went out and actually interviewed people.


The influence of Twitter?

I would never have known Twitter was a cesspool of misinformation unless the news reported on it.

Still wouldn't have known unless Fark greened the news story.

There's an awful amount of "media" that gives stupidity CPR.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DubtodaIll: So then maybe it's a bad idea to base any sort of discussion around the dumbest points you could possibly make?

I've never understood the influence of Twitter.  It's got a small user base but somehow it's become the go to platform for news channels to fluff their story like they went out and actually interviewed people.


Because you can run stories about shiat that's trending on twatter without having to do any actual work or spending any time or money investigating.  If #britneybleachedherbutthole gets enough retweets you can run a story about it trending as if it's true to get the sensationalist clicks and avoiding liability if it's false.  You reported on it trending, not on whether or not it's true.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dkulprit: fark'emfeed'emfish: Yeah? That's an inteteresting number considering how politicized this has become... Bots right? Half of Twitter accounts that mention the virus?

Maybe we could use some more detail on bot-like typing.

They go into it in the article.  They explain their process and how they determine it.


True,

"Using a so-called bot-hunter tool, researchers flagged accounts that tweet more than is humanly possible or claim to be in multiple countries within a few hours' period. Researchers say they examine a Twitter account's followers, frequency of tweeting and how often the user is mentioned on the platform in determining whether the tweeter is a bot account."

But let's just say I'm skeptical that these metrics are finely tuned and exclusively applied.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.