 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTXS Abilene)   Spontaneous creation is a miracle, not a dumping   (ktxs.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

728 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 9:40 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is derp. There is nothing spontaneous anywhere in that story. Well, maybe it's greening was.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Headline is derp. There is nothing spontaneous anywhere in that story. Well, maybe it's greening was."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: Headline is derp. There is nothing spontaneous anywhere in that story. Well, maybe it's greening was.


bless your heart.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's what the biatch gets for being such a slut.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bloody well hate people some days. Most days it's a vague sort of tolerance because, you know, society and stuff but today it's hate on, full steam ahead.

I'm trying not to judge, really, because I don't know the behind the scenes but there are better ways to deal with unwanted or overwhelming animals.
 
jfclark27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I bloody well hate people some days. Most days it's a vague sort of tolerance because, you know, society and stuff but today it's hate on, full steam ahead.

I'm trying not to judge, really, because I don't know the behind the scenes but there are better ways to deal with unwanted or overwhelming animals.


At least they were dropped of at a church. I've heard of a lot worse. Will not repeat what my brother said he did to a cat and her kittens that were unwanted. I haven't talked to my brother in 13 years. Gave up on him.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jfclark27: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I bloody well hate people some days. Most days it's a vague sort of tolerance because, you know, society and stuff but today it's hate on, full steam ahead.

I'm trying not to judge, really, because I don't know the behind the scenes but there are better ways to deal with unwanted or overwhelming animals.

At least they were dropped of at a church. I've heard of a lot worse. Will not repeat what my brother said he did to a cat and her kittens that were unwanted. I haven't talked to my brother in 13 years. Gave up on him.


Sounds like nothing of value was lost. Sucks though and I'm sorry you had to make that decision.

I'm going to go with someone lost their job and couldn't afford to care for nine extra animals. It's something I can sympathize with and yes, at least they chose a visible spot with a higher chance of the happy ending.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: at least they chose a visible spot with a higher chance of the happy ending.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darth_badger: xxBirdMadGirlxx: at least they chose a visible spot with a higher chance of the happy ending.

[Fark user image 850x478]


You know, the second I clicked Add Comment on the previous one, I just knew someone was gonna go there. Thank you for validating.

Now it's time for Welcome to Fark, right?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.