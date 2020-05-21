 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Ladies and gentlemen, your attention please. Now batting for the Yankees, the drive in movie theater
17
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ten bucks says they don't show "Pride of the Yankees"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now this is nice. They get some income for the stadium, people get to go out for entertainment. Everybody wins. Hopefully it will inspire people in other states.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not hard to predict that the Drive-in is probably going to make a bit of a comeback.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Patt finally got one right....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn * *ball scratch*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so awesome!  I am definitely going and prepared.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: See, now this is nice. They get some income for the stadium, people get to go out for entertainment. Everybody wins. Hopefully it will inspire people in other states.


I am not so sure everybody wins.
NYC has the least cars per person of any major US city.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Bob Briggs' drive-in movie dos and don'ts:

https://ew.com/movies/joe-bob-briggs-​d​rive-in-movie-dos-and-donts/
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Smelly Pirate Hooker: See, now this is nice. They get some income for the stadium, people get to go out for entertainment. Everybody wins. Hopefully it will inspire people in other states.

I am not so sure everybody wins.
NYC has the least cars per person of any major US city.


So those without cars can sneak into the lot in the trunks of other people's cars. The car owners can even make a few extra bucks.
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They opened an old drive-in where I grew up just for this summer. It would be *so f'ing awesome* if this somehow made a comeback.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was was merely suggesting I be given a cookie, we tried to go see Star Wars at the local drive in.

It was sold out. So my parents took us to the other movie.

Blazing Saddles.

\ We were changed forever.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ToeKnee666: They opened an old drive-in where I grew up just for this summer. It would be *so f'ing awesome* if this somehow made a comeback.


No, it really wouldn't. Drive ins suck
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ToeKnee666: They opened an old drive-in where I grew up just for this summer. It would be *so f'ing awesome* if this somehow made a comeback.

No, it really wouldn't. Drive ins suck


Last time I went I was 8 and IT WAS AWESOME. You must be thinking of something else.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phrawgh: *yawn * *ball scratch*

[Fark user image image 425x484]


Cats can transmit the virus (although I have not yet heard of any cat-to-human cases).
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: phrawgh: *yawn * *ball scratch*

[Fark user image image 425x484]

Cats can transmit the virus (although I have not yet heard of any cat-to-human cases).


Yeah, so you may want to avoid pissing one off.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You read the headline as the Voice Of God.
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard that afternoon matinees will be 1/2 price.
 
