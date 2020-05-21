 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   That Michigan dam had repeated safety violations before breaking. Yoopsy-daisy   (apnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, Dam, Hydroelectricity, Reservoir, Three Gorges Dam, hydroelectric dam, Flood, Water wheel, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 9:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Trump got rid of all regulations by executive decree so this will never happen again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare you people speak ill of the job creators.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domestic terrorist Trumpers rigged it to break to make Governor Whitmer look bad.

Hey, if Trump can pull that crap....
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good thing we're finally approaching Infrastructure Week.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 760x507]

Good thing we're finally approaching Infrastructure Week.


Such yelling!  Is Pickle in the passenger seat?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lee Mueller

What's with all these Mueller guys hating America?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump administration in 3... 2... 1...: To avoid this kind of violation in the future, we will abolish those regulation by executive order right now.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 760x507]

Good thing we're finally approaching Infrastructure Week.

Such yelling!  Is Pickle in the passenger seat?


He better not be, that grass isn't gonna cut itself.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So the federal government is responsible for local infrastructure now?
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was a private company running the damn (not even sure how that works).

Is privatizing our infrastructure still a good idea?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time to offer all the execs performance bonuses and then declare bankruptcy to avoid the massive barrage of lawsuits that are coming

It's the American way!
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nonpo: Good thing Trump got rid of all regulations by executive decree so this will never happen again.


Diogenes: Domestic terrorist Trumpers rigged it to break to make Governor Whitmer look bad.

Hey, if Trump can pull that crap....



Came here to see both of these.  Leaving satisfied.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In a sane world, given this knowledge the limpoundments would have been drained almost immediately in the interest of public safety, but lakefront property owners are a special kind of entitled and their howls of indignation against imagined tyranny would reverberate across the AM airwaves, so once again there was never going to be any political will in favor doing the proper and cost-effective thing.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Governments should not be run like businesses. Go to school. Read history books.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For a few hours, the internets were full of conservatives crying how government failed us again. Then they learned it was a privately owned dam.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm getting the feeling that the U.S. is not really a 1st World country any more. We have the crumbling infrastructure, openly corrupt politicians and a proudly ignorant populace. All we need to complete the picture is a tin-pot dictator in charge. Hmmmm...
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Clearly we're not Free Marketing hard enough. Better defund the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission just to be sure.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So the federal government is responsible for local infrastructure now?


Uh, yeah, pretty much: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/homesec​/IF1060​6.pdf

Here's the relevant part: The federal role in dam safety encompasses: (1) support for state dam safety efforts; (2) support for federal dam safety; (3) regulation of certain nonfederal dams, and (4) rehabilitation and repair for certain nonfederal dams.

Also, depending on the type of dam, there are certain federal limits on maintenance and operation (hydroelectric dams have restrictions from Department of energy, and any dams that feed into navigable waterways have some ACOE restrictions on operation.

No, they're not directly responsible for repairs, but they do share responsibility with the state to ensure that things are being maintained and operated safely.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: It was a private company running the damn (not even sure how that works).

Is privatizing our infrastructure still a good idea?


You can ask people downstream of the St. Francis Dam out in California.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nonpo: Good thing Trump got rid of all regulations by executive decree so this will never happen again.


Dams fail after three years of possible neglect?

Yeah, three years....
 
beakerxf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clearly, no one remembers the lessons from the Johnstown Flood. Private lake with earthen dam created for recreation where owners make changes without consulting engineers and insufficient spillway to handle high water level. Towns built downstream...

Here's a blurb from a 2017 Michigan Public Radio story:

In the state of Michigan, chances are good that if you live near a river or stream, you also live near a dam. There are nearly 2,600 dams in Michigan. Many of them are small and privately owned. And nearly all of them are getting old.

According to 2014 report, 90% of Michigan's dams are going to meet or exceed their design life - the length of time for which they were designed to operate - by 2020.

A watershed moment for dam removals in Michigan
 
geggy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Trojan Horse
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the target of lengthy investigations by federal regulators, who revoked the facility's license over safety violations two years before the flooding that forced 10,000 people to evacuate their homes.

YOU HAVE 15 MINUTES TO MOVE YOUR DAM.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So the federal government is responsible for local infrastructure now?


They're responsible for local health guidelines, election procedures, and re-opening plans. And that's just this week.

I think it's only fair.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sanford Dam?!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Watch it, sucka!!!!
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oof. After 21 years of neglect and failure, the deal to sell to a local task force was almost complete. That's like a cop getting shot the day before his retirement.
 
sid244
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wonder if the same people that marched on the capital are now asking for help.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.