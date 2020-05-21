 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   38. MILLION. Unemployed   (pix11.com) divider line
156
    More: News, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Unemployment, stock market, new figures, Monetary policy, Dow Jones & Company, big red flag, number of Americans  
•       •       •

1316 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 21 May 2020 at 9:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



156 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because they get paid more being unemployed!  Get a job, everybody!  Right?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, we saved the boomers!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Their new hoax"
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh don't worry they'll all be begging for jobs when the extra $600 benefit is finally cut by the Pubes.

What there won't be jobs available? It doesn't work that way?

Shocking.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sigh
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Meh don't worry they'll all be begging for jobs when the extra $600 benefit is finally cut by the Pubes.

What there won't be jobs available? It doesn't work that way?

Shocking.


We just need more tax cuts for the job creators! Because the job creators create jobs, and when they are not getting their regular tax cuts, they get very angry and refuse to create them.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a catchphrase.  Trump Slump?

Donny's Downturn?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impeached president trump takes no responsibility.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best paid vacation ever.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need living wages, universal basic income, and universal healthcare.

The fact that we have none of those in a pandemic, leaving many to homelessness, starvation, and death, is unconscionable.

Now would be the perfect time to march and firmly advocate for it, if it didn't mean risking your life.
 
recoil47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time grandpa tells you how hard they had it during the Great Depression, we are now officially allowed to call him a pussy.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: That's because they get paid more being unemployed!  Get a job, everybody!  Right?


LOL the corona unemployment benefit just bought me a new Ford F350.  Suck it, jobbies.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: Calypsocookie: Meh don't worry they'll all be begging for jobs when the extra $600 benefit is finally cut by the Pubes.

What there won't be jobs available? It doesn't work that way?

Shocking.

We just need more tax cuts for the job creators! Because the job creators create jobs, and when they are not getting their regular tax cuts, they get very angry and refuse to create them.


Well, that or throw virgins into volcanoes. Either way. They're equally effective.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.


Probably because it's worse in the US because we don't have a safety net like Europe has (universal healthcare, robust welfare system, etc) so that compounds the issue. Europe doesn't have 20 million people losing healthcare on top of the unemployment. And THAT is compounded by the fact that thanks to the Trump administration's inaction we have the most covid cases in the world and the highest death toll. That's why it's so much worse here than in Europe
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Needs a catchphrase.  Trump Slump?

Donny's Downturn?


Urine Trouble
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.


I know. It's amazing how the whole world bought into the liberal plot to take down Trump. They are so jealous of how much winning we had been experiencing!
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With many, many more in the much shiattier situation of slashed hours and Underemployment. Just enough to slowly kill you off.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Needs a catchphrase.  Trump Slump?

Donny's Downturn?


"Greatest Depression."

Oh, and subby, still newly unemployed.  We had a few million prior to this drop, around four percent (back in those halcyon days of a couple months ago).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bsmedia.business-standard.comView Full Size


So much winning.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But America has reopened... I know this because workplace shootings have resumed... heck, right now there's even a Naval Air Station locked down for an active shooter... everyone's back to their usual activities...
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: But hey, we saved the boomers 1%!


Most boomers are still farked.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's gonna be a lot of pissed off MOFO's this summer with nothing to do.

Don't be surprised if some trailer parks don't get burned down....
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's why it's so much worse here than in Europe


Cameron, do you also honk like a goose? Because you sure shiat like one.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Needs a catchphrase.  Trump Slump?

Donny's Downturn?


Trump slump works.  I'm using that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold, the value of capitalism!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.


That's not the issue. It's that everywhere else in the world with this level of economic development has a social safety net in place for things like this. America should, but doesn't.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Week
Youtube AVJENCKjF-o
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: FLMountainMan: But hey, we saved the boomers 1%!

Most boomers are still farked.


Boomers aren't farked enough, they're still voting in droves for the furthest right candidates in both parties.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

That's not the issue. It's that everywhere else in the world with this level of economic development has a social safety net in place for things like this. America should, but doesn't.


Compounded with our health care being dependent on employment.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

Probably because it's worse in the US because we don't have a safety net like Europe has (universal healthcare, robust welfare system, etc) so that compounds the issue. Europe doesn't have 20 million people losing healthcare on top of the unemployment. And THAT is compounded by the fact that thanks to the Trump administration's inaction we have the most covid cases in the world and the highest death toll. That's why it's so much worse here than in Europe


The Republican effort to disassemble the New Deal and progressive policies since gave us this.

Pure greed. Pure "I got mine, screw you" resulting from a unique brand of Christianity that believed God granted certain people more blessings and the way you see it is wealth...and if you are poor, well God certainly doesn't favor you. Thank Mr Happy Calvin and the puritans.

The fact that we can spend a trillion dollars on a dime is evidence that the system has wealth to support progressive policies. It's a pure question of will.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.


I see, as of this writing, that exactly zero Farkers think this is a smart viewpoint, while the raving Marxists, Trump haters, and general loons are getting laudatory approval numbers. A normal Fark day in other words.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Natalie Portmanteau: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

That's not the issue. It's that everywhere else in the world with this level of economic development has a social safety net in place for things like this. America should, but doesn't.

Compounded with our health care being dependent on employment.


Oh, yeah, plus that.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is murika great yet ?.................:(
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [bsmedia.business-standard.com image 620x464]

So much winning.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Now is the winner of our discount pimp.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

I see, as of this writing, that exactly zero Farkers think this is a smart viewpoint, while the raving Marxists, Trump haters, and general loons are getting laudatory approval numbers. A normal Fark day in other words.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: The fact that we can spend a trillion dollars on a dime is evidence that the system has wealth to support progressive policies. It's a pure question of will.


And has been recently noted, the fact that people argue against their own interests (unemployment is too high!) shows how well trained they've become to their masters.

Like a dog.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.


And Europe is handling it better.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: Next time grandpa tells you how hard they had it during the Great Depression, we are now officially allowed to call him a pussy.


Well first thing I'd say is "Grandpa, I thought you died years ago".

I'm unemployed here in New Zealand and so far for me it hasn't been a hard experience. Signing up was relatively easy. My bank was understanding and switched me to an interest-only mortgage - I know that's not ideal but it means I'm not worried about making payments and my welfare is enough to cover my needs.

I am surprisingly not that stressed. And that's because we have a government that is cutting people some slack and a business community that is understanding about these extraordinary times.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: I know. It's amazing how the whole world bought into the liberal plot to take down Trump. They are so jealous of how much winning we had been experiencing!


My favourite part is how India is doubling down on the whole affair: not only are they going with the whole Covid-19 pandemic, but they are also participating in the global warming weather hoax by having one of their affected regions invite in a giant cyclone.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: But hey, we saved the boomers!


Fark off.  More than the boomers are affected by this.  And even if it was just that one generation, those are people's parents and grandparents.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

I see, as of this writing, that exactly zero Farkers think this is a smart viewpoint, while the raving Marxists, Trump haters, and general loons are getting laudatory approval numbers. A normal Fark day in other words.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: cameroncrazy1984: That's why it's so much worse here than in Europe

Cameron, do you also honk like a goose? Because you sure shiat like one.


I'm sure that made sense to you but it didn't make sense to anyone else

But hey, thanks for your fact-based rebuttal, it was super helpful
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was going to happen, no matter who was in charge. We all should be boycotting China after this one due to them lying about this.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

I see, as of this writing, that exactly zero Farkers think this is a smart viewpoint, while the raving Marxists, Trump haters, and general loons are getting laudatory approval numbers. A normal Fark day in other words.


So you think that Europe has a crisis of 20 million people unable to receive healthcare?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

I see, as of this writing, that exactly zero Farkers think this is a smart viewpoint, while the raving Marxists, Trump haters, and general loons are getting laudatory approval numbers. A normal Fark day in other words.


Well yeah, but only because it's an extremely limited view how the world works and isn't smart. It's a little sad that even after dumping trillions of dollars into the stock market staunch bootstrappy capitalists like you guys can't realize we could easily afford the social programs that would prevent unemployment from destroying you if you get sick.
 
recoil47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: recoil47: Before all the raging starts (too late already, perhaps) regarding the unemployment number, just understand that this is not unique to the US.  Take a look around the world.  The pandemic has hurt jobs EVERYWHERE, and in most countries, it's in the same fashion as the US.  Europe as a whole (which is the best population comparison to the US) has massive unemployment as well.

It's very unfortunate, but it's also sadly expected given what the world is going through right now.  I'm not sure how memes and making jokes about how this is or isn't being handled makes any sense.  This is a global experience, not unique to the US, and it will take a lot of time to fully recover from it.

Probably because it's worse in the US because we don't have a safety net like Europe has (universal healthcare, robust welfare system, etc) so that compounds the issue. Europe doesn't have 20 million people losing healthcare on top of the unemployment. And THAT is compounded by the fact that thanks to the Trump administration's inaction we have the most covid cases in the world and the highest death toll. That's why it's so much worse here than in Europe


There's so much wrong with this reply.

1)  Things aren't as rosy in Europe as some Americans seem to think it is.  Things are just as bad there for people without work, don't kid yourself.  I have many friends and co-workers overseas.  It's not a picnic or some utopia there either right now.

2)  We do NOT have the highest number of Covid Cases in the World, nor the highest Death Toll.  We only have the highest REPORTED number of cases, because countries like Russia, China, and many others are flat-out withholding that info and LYING about how badly they are hit so they don't look bad.  So don't get fooled into thinking that.  Plus, looking at total numbers instead of a percentage is a sucker's play too.

If you want to compare Death Toll, as I said in my Boobies, you can't simply pick a country and compare it to the raw numbers of the US.  We have a population of 383 million.  That compares to the population of the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, and many of the small European countries COMBINED.  So if you want to add up some numbers, go do that and you will find that our numbers are just the same as the rest of the world as a percentage.

The numbers don't "lie" but people and media outlets sure do choose to look at them in an illogical and meaningless way.  Percentages > Raw Numbers every time.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: FLMountainMan: But hey, we saved the boomers!

Fark off.  More than the boomers are affected by this.  And even if it was just that one generation, those are people's parents and grandparents.


Some people can't think above the level of a jungle primitive.
 
Displayed 50 of 156 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.