(The Hill)   Come on guys, it's not just a bunch of heartless boardroom plutocrats that want you to get back out there and die for the economy. The dolphins want you back out there, too. You don't want to let down the dolphins, do you?   (thehill.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little gifts? As in farewell gifts?

Do the dolphins know something we don't?

(I'm still waiting for the final stage of Covid-19: when the infected person recovers, but then slowly turns into a zombie. BRAINNNNNNS! See? It's already infected the federal government.)
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm a Giants fan. I don't owe the Dolphins anything.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OoooooooooooooooK, I'll do it for the dolphins.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nice try, dolphins. Not this time.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
everydaymusic.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Obscure?

Hint...dolphins...
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As long as they're not attempting to do a double back flip whilst whistling the Star Spangled Banner I think we're fine.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're just not the same with Schula gone.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like the crows in the UK who leave that little girl presents- buttons, shiny pieces of metal etc.- because she feeds them? This world is amaze-balls sometimes.
 
huntercr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"So long and thanks for all the fish"

/oblig
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please, somebody think of all the sea gulls and sharks that follow the fishing fleets!

Seriously, this thing is having consequences way beyond anything people are thinking of.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spring cleaning, nothing to see here.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of all the hungry sharks out there myself and.... *eyes the fat heartless boardroom plutocrats* hmmmm.....
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now I'm worried about the sting rays of Grand Cayman. Although they are wild they depend on tourists to feed them. I hope they are finding enough food. I was supposed to visit them a few weeks ago in fact.
 
huntercr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [everydaymusic.files.wordpress.com image 500x333]

Obscure?

Hint...dolphins...


No need to hint!

/Always though they were (are?) really talented. They were a bright spot in a grunge soaked world.
//Though I think he was talking about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah, I'm gonna go with NO.
Watch "The Cove" and see if you think those captive dolphins are loving their lives being mauled by tourists.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1313104/​
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

huntercr: steklo: [everydaymusic.files.wordpress.com image 500x333]

Obscure?

Hint...dolphins...

No need to hint!

/Always though they were (are?) really talented. They were a bright spot in a grunge soaked world.
//Though I think he was talking about
[Fark user image 128x128]


Ah the 90's pop music scene.

I have to say, as a pop band, they were ok to listen too a few notches above the other crap that played but when one of their songs came on, I never changed the station.

I was in an alt-country bar band during their heyday and played the same clubs they started in. So always felt we had a connection.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trash. They're bringing back our trash. And we think it's a gift. Hmmmm.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Trash. They're bringing back our trash. And we think it's a gift. Hmmmm.


That's actually rather clever of them.

Trying to drop an 'on porpoise' pun in here somewhere but my coffee is not working on the side of the angels this morning.
 
huntercr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/One year away people... one year away...
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: yeah, I'm gonna go with NO.
Watch "The Cove" and see if you think those captive dolphins are loving their lives being mauled by tourists.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1313104/


Cool story, bro. What does that have to do with wild dolphins coming in to shore to get a snack from this feeding center / restaurant?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

