 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Pools will test the limits of social distancing. Especially gene pools   (theatlantic.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Swimming pool, Pool, local community pool, summer pastime, public pools, pool, lots of people, Outdoor areas  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 10:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pools?  Plural?

I just assumed we were all in a single high risk pool at this point.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah.  If they, for some crazy reason, open up our neighborhood pools, I'm staying at home.  I plan on busting out the "redneck pool" when it gets a little hotter.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We already explained to our kids (9, 11, and 12) that this is the year without a summer.  No splash park, no friends, sorry

We managed to get a street hockey net (free), basketball ball hoop for the driveway ($40), and some sprinklers and a slip n slide.

/also be doing maybe an hour of school work a day all summer, just to stay fresh.  1 already was constantly struggling to keep up before the shutdowns.  Dont need the problem to compound
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our city pools aren't opening this year at all.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In some places it's more like a shallow puddle.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you catch it from pee?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to going to the public pool.  The water really clears out my sinuses, and if I accidentally swallow some of it, the subsequent hacking expels a lot of junk in my lungs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Our city pools aren't opening this year at all.


Ours either or others I've read about.

My city is looking to cut lots of money from its budget due to decreased sales tax and other income. The pools are something they subsidized beyond entry fees so they'll be closed this year. I imagine many towns are faced with the same decision.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a young whippersnapper I had to hike five miles only to find the pool closed because of polio.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: We already explained to our kids (9, 11, and 12) that this is the year without a summer.  No splash park, no friends, sorry

We managed to get a street hockey net (free), basketball ball hoop for the driveway ($40), and some sprinklers and a slip n slide.

/also be doing maybe an hour of school work a day all summer, just to stay fresh.  1 already was constantly struggling to keep up before the shutdowns.  Dont need the problem to compound


We had a neighborhood "parade" for the graduating HS school students yesterday.  One guy wired up a siren as the kids went by in cars and pickups with their caps on.

Mom was complaining at how loud and obnoxious the siren was (it really was).  But I reminded her that this is likely all these kids will get.

We do what we need to do for them.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JAYoung: When I was a young whippersnapper I had to hike five miles only to find the pool closed because of polio.


LUXury!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah...

I haven't used public pools ever since a friend, who worked at one decided to tell me about what he termed as the "fecal accident protocol" one day.

All those adages about swimming in someone else's toilet are truer than you know... X.x
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pools here are opening, but then I'm in Missouri and we have a lot of stupid. Good news in chlorinated water is pretty effective at killing viruses. Bad news is the bathrooms. Oh, and kids. Don't forget kids are goddam virus incubators.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We both were born in the Truman admin, and we remember that even with high anxiety about polio there were public swimming pools.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: We had a neighborhood "parade" for the graduating HS school students yesterday.  One guy wired up a siren as the kids went by in cars and pickups with their caps on.

Mom was complaining at how loud and obnoxious the siren was (it really was).  But I reminded her that this is likely all these kids will get.


station hoiuse has been getting daily calls for these.

I get it.

But after 30 hours on shift with little sleep, it starts to wear on you.

/send the volunteers in a reserve truck.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Can you catch it from pee?


Depends.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.