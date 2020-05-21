 Skip to content
(NPR)   Her cellphone number used to be Elon Musk's. I hope she answers with "Hello, and welcome to Moviefone Press one if you'd like to hear"   (npr.org) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd keep it just for the entertainment value.
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's more patient than I would ever be.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad you called. I have a once in a lifetime investment opportunity for you...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Last Mimzy."
"You have selected 300. If this is correct, say yes."
"NOOOOOOooooooo"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be really entertaining

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When NPR asked Musk whether he gave out that number to people he was trying to dodge, he did not respond.
...
"They say, 'Oh, how do I know you're not Elon?' " she said. "And they suddenly want proof that I'm not him even though they're obviously talking to a woman on the phone."

I guess that answers that question.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Yeah, this is Elon. Send me money, and I'll invent something  for you.  Make the check out to Debbie."
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I pity this poor woman. For reasons unknown, I get a decent amount of Elon's postal mail. It's pretty easy by comparison to just cross out the address, write "not at this address", and put it back in the mail. I don't actually have to get into arguments with the postal carrier that I'm not Elon.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mrs. JustHereForThePics got a new phone number just after we were married, and it had previously belonged to an exotic dancer who used the stage name "Star". She gave out her old number to the creepers and any other folks she didn't want to hear from. So for years, my wife would get these voice messages for "Star" that were the oddest combination of shait... Lovelorn "clients", collection calls, police interview requests, weird stuff. Last call was just a couple years ago, so this went on for about a decade. We got a kick it out of it, and it trained my wife to screen all calls from unknown numbers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Mrs. JustHereForThePics got a new phone number just after we were married, and it had previously belonged to an exotic dancer who used the stage name "Star". She gave out her old number to the creepers and any other folks she didn't want to hear from. So for years, my wife would get these voice messages for "Star" that were the oddest combination of shait... Lovelorn "clients", collection calls, police interview requests, weird stuff. Last call was just a couple years ago, so this went on for about a decade. We got a kick it out of it, and it trained my wife to screen all calls from unknown numbers.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you are calling about the Bitcoin giveaway, your bag of bitcoins is waiting for you at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington DC.  If you're a fan of the Second Amendment, be sure to take your assault rifle forbavfree oil change!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bullitt: [Fark user image 425x318]


Done...get the lights
 
