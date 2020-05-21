 Skip to content
(KVIA El Paso)   Meanwhile, in Texas, police ask local TV news stations to broadcast a decapitated head. It is not on the back of a turtle   (kvia.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Severed.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLA DEA
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like some head please.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: ...


Account created:2010-04-19 18:15:16 (10 years ago)


That's a long time for your moment to shine- good farkin'
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find a sword?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the body in a topless bar?
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else see the ad on article's page with a photo of these girls?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have CSI make a cleaned up model.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Something like this, maybe?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ad placement
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be a sicko but I kinda want to see the head.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 850x462]


No, not that mother-scratcher, Bill PARKER
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: I must be a sicko but I kinda want to see the head.


I felt irrationally angry when I made it through to the end of the video only to be told they weren't going to show the head.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: HOLA FCC


FTFY
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandy Duncan's eyeball: freetomato: I must be a sicko but I kinda want to see the head.

I felt irrationally angry when I made it through to the end of the video only to be told they weren't going to show the head.


It was a very Lucy and the football move.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: Nice ad placement
[Fark user image 422x750]


oh, so close!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened back in 1995. Guess we've binged on all the news while sheltering in place, we have rehash the oldies
 
lilfry14 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandy Duncan's eyeball: freetomato: I must be a sicko but I kinda want to see the head.

I felt irrationally angry when I made it through to the end of the video only to be told they weren't going to show the head.


I know, they should have started the story with a disclaimer they weren't going to show it,.so don't waste your time.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Best severed head scene ever.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's all goodman.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, KVIA, El Paso's ambulance chasing station.  Their motto is "stick a camera in front of the crying family" for ratings.
 
