 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lincoln Journal Star)   How long before Amazon corners the meth-by-mail business, putting small mom-and-pop meth-by-mail-order operations out of business?   (journalstar.com) divider line
8
    More: Stupid, Abraham Lincoln, Dyland Dahlgren, American Civil War, President of the United States, Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard, delivery, Lincoln address, pure methamphetamine  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 2:17 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have you idiots seen the world lately? It's a farking trash fire.

Jesus Christ decriminalize all the things
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a lot of jenkem
 
brizzle365
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Have you idiots seen the world lately? It's a farking trash fire.

Jesus Christ decriminalize all the things


Nah Im good, we dont need face eating Floridians on bath salts, we tried that once before, didn't work well.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He said he was expecting the package

Sorry, the correct answer is "Package? Huh....no idea. Wonder who would have sent me something? "
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lol...you think amazon will ever front you a teener? Take stolen goods in trade? Let you work off debts by taxing other junkies or working in their yard? Fat chance.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Have you idiots seen the world lately? It's a farking trash fire.

Jesus Christ decriminalize all the things

Nah Im good, we dont need face eating Floridians on bath salts, we tried that once before, didn't work well.


Bath salts is a result of prohibition as is spice.
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.