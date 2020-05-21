 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Now here's something NJ residents haven't heard in two months, one hour delay at the Lincoln Tunnel to get into Manhattan. Seems like old times   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have odds on how long it will take the "new normal" to revert back to the "old normal"?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the trains are empty?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine that when things fully reopen, traffic will be worse than ever as people avoid public transportation.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is outrageous. De Blasio wants you to die for Goldman Sachs.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Transit agencies are lobbying for more funding so instead of an hour long line of cars you can see an hour long line of single occupant buses.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Anyone have odds on how long it will take the "new normal" to revert back to the "old normal"?


Two days.

The first day will be the early-adopters. The second day wil be the cautious people who let them go first to make sure everythign was OK.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RestoreNJ495: Delays on Lincoln Tunnel eastbound from New Jersey. (New York) The travel time is 55 minutes from New Jersey Turnpike Exit 16E to the New York side https://t.co/VBtmyfwCsX


Next week, one hour delays to be seen at local ERs.
 
Percise1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.
If you decided to live there, you know what you signed up for.
Enjoy...
 
