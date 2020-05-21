 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   ProTip: you should choose materials for your arts & crafts projects that aren't wolves and bald eagles   (mlive.com)
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As restitution, I'd say hamstring the farker and stake him out for the wolves to eat....
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to make a pithy sort of throwaway about how awesome bald eagles are and maybe a 'Murica reference, and then read this and just got sick to my stomach.

Seriously, dude, WTF? Couldn't you just grow ditchweed and build underground meth labs like the rest of your backwoods neighbors?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why I use stem cells in my arts and crafts projects.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rare dead bald eagle trifecta in play?
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"ProTip: you should choose materials for your arts & crafts projects that aren't wolves and bald eagles"

But why would you want to?
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, and:

"If you don't mind me asking, how do spotted woodpeckers taste?"

"A lot like bald eagle, your honor"...
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I was going to make a pithy sort of throwaway about how awesome bald eagles are and maybe a 'Murica reference, and then read this and just got sick to my stomach.

Seriously, dude, WTF? Couldn't you just grow ditchweed and build underground meth labs like the rest of your backwoods neighbors?


He wasn't even really doing it for the money.

FTFA: DNR law enforcement detectives said that Duncan was using the animals for a variety of reasons, including crafts, selling, or disposing of them, and stated that he was catching the animals because he could and "likes to do it."

F*cking nutter.  It's one thing to hunt for eating or making a winter coat, but this dude.  Nobody eats eagles or wolfmeat.

Even odds this guy beats his girlfriend/kids.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get my art and craft supplies at the animal shelter. My next project is bookends.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/jk, don't send the police.
 
