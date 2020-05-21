 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical Xpress)   Mexico City's mayor says it will begin reopening on June 1, refuses to confirm whether a taco is a sandwich   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Mexico City, World's largest cities, Population, All rights reserved, Death, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Largest cities in the Americas, Mayor  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 2:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A flute with no holes, is not a flute. A donut with no hole, is a Danish
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two wrongs don't make a right, but three rights make a left.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sandwich by definition is something between two pieces of bread.

We don't need this fake news nonsense subby!
 
Twigz221
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If something is not commonly referred to as a sandwich outside of debate over whether it is or isn't one, then it's not a sandwich.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Many people fold pizza before eating it, which makes it a sandwich.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A TACO IS NOT A SANDWICH
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A TACO IS A HOT DOG
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: A TACO IS NOT A SANDWICH


What if it is on a flour tortilla?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
assets.kraftfoods.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Muera para la BMV.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a sandwich. Here's the final definition that settles the issue forever:
a sandwich is a food item that has two sliced faces of leavened bread carrying filing between them, in which the food item can be held in the hand for eating.

sub? yes
hotdog? yes
hamburger? yes
pita? no--not leavened
taco? no--not leavened & no sliced face.

the definition is rooted in the historical requirement of slicing into bread to create a food-carrying device. There must be a sliced face.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Not a sandwich. Here's the final definition that settles the issue forever:
a sandwich is a food item that has two sliced faces of leavened bread carrying filing between them, in which the food item can be held in the hand for eating.

sub? yes
hotdog? yes
hamburger? yes
pita? no--not leavened
taco? no--not leavened & no sliced face.

the definition is rooted in the historical requirement of slicing into bread to create a food-carrying device. There must be a sliced face.


You contradict yourself within the same post. Two separate pieces of bread or one? What is that sub isn't cut all the way through? Then it is another thing. Then it is a hot dog. Just like a taco.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Not a sandwich. Here's the final definition that settles the issue forever:
a sandwich is a food item that has two sliced faces of leavened bread carrying filing between them, in which the food item can be held in the hand for eating.

sub? yes
hotdog? yes
hamburger? yes
pita? no--not leavened
taco? no--not leavened & no sliced face.

the definition is rooted in the historical requirement of slicing into bread to create a food-carrying device. There must be a sliced face.


Hot dogs and hamburgers are not sandwiches because hot dogs and hamburgers are still hot dogs and hamburgers even without the bread. You can eat them on bread, like you would a sandwich, but they are not the same.

/none of this matters
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: endosymbiont: Not a sandwich. Here's the final definition that settles the issue forever:
a sandwich is a food item that has two sliced faces of leavened bread carrying filing between them, in which the food item can be held in the hand for eating.

sub? yes
hotdog? yes
hamburger? yes
pita? no--not leavened
taco? no--not leavened & no sliced face.

the definition is rooted in the historical requirement of slicing into bread to create a food-carrying device. There must be a sliced face.

You contradict yourself within the same post. Two separate pieces of bread or one? What is that sub isn't cut all the way through? Then it is another thing. Then it is a hot dog. Just like a taco.


The number of pieces of bread does not matter. The requirement is two cut faces holding a filling.
A sub roll  with a lazy cut, barely into, with mustard squirted into it? Yes, sandwich. Making one cut into bread leaves two cut faces facing each other.

The phrase hot dog refers to meat item and separately to the served item of a hot dog in a hot dog bun. The former is not a sandwich, it's a form of sausage. The latter is a sandwich. Hot dog rolls (both New England style and the regular kind) have two cut faces of leavened bread between which the filler goes.

A taco is not leavened bread, and does not have any sliced faces. There is no value judgement or opinion as to the difference, but the Earl of Sandwich had the main insight of slicing into baked, leavened bread to make a filler carrier.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We have reached peak Fark.com pedantry.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We have reached peak Fark.com pedantry.


Actually, if you're going to write it as the URL, you should not capitalize the F. When written as a URL, it's just a machine-parseable resource locator, not a proper name. If you want to be technically correct, it may be the case that that the website fark.com is named Fark.
 
dready zim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All bow down to the cube rule of the
cuberule.comView Full Size
sandwich.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Subtonic: We have reached peak Fark.com... 

Actually, if you're going to write it as the URL, you should not capitalize the F. When written as a URL, it's just a machine-parseable resource locator, not a proper name. If you want to be technically correct, it may be the case that that the website fark.com is named Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size

blalalala
 
dready zim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Citation:

https://cuberule.com/
 
dready zim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alternative:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Blue is carbohydrate.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.