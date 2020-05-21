 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I know it's a quiet place these days but the NYC subway is not your personal love making spot   (nypost.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All aboard, get on the "A" train
Soon you will be on Sugar Hill in Harlem!

images.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The "throws" of passion?  Somebody throw a copybook at the writer and editors!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
See, the trick to good subway sex is not to do it on the platform, but on the tracks.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The nearly minute-long clip

No need to show off.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fortunately the Transit Authority is anal about cleanliness right now.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
'Gonna wreck you like a subway train!'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The "throws" of passion?  Somebody throw a copybook at the writer and editors!


Before anyone criticizes me over this, it looks like someone did throw said copybook.  Fark's mobile site caught a pre-edit version of the subheadline, but the linked article now (correctly) says "throes".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My apologies subs, but the ladies just cannot wait for my attention.


\ did that sound believable?
\\ no, I did not pay for it!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once you've started with a Prospect, then proceed to Neck Road. No need for Chambers when you're heading towards 69th. Then take Dyckman straight to her Canal Street.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like risky business to me.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Q: What do Brooklyn and a nun with tight pantyhose have in common?
A: Flatbush
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 I'm not even from NYC and even I got laid in the subway.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to have sex in a place that smells like stale urine?

Cineplexes are much cleaner.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Why would anyone want to have sex in a place that smells like stale urine?

Cineplexes are much cleaner.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
