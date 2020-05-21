 Skip to content
(ABC 4 Charleston)   Kids love to catch bass when they go fishing in local lakes. Others catch sunfish or catfish. Then there's THIS kid   (abcnews4.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The first thing that she did was just kneel down, hug Knox and thanked him and thanked him for bringing that closure to her,"

Great, now somebody is gonna die of Coronavirus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
mrs jeb started bringing a magnet fishing kit out to the lakes when i go fly fishing.
Took her about three trips to turn our yard into a scrap steel facility.
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: mrs jeb started bringing a magnet fishing kit out to the lakes when i go fly fishing.
Took her about three trips to turn our yard into a scrap steel facility.


We have a scrapyard that pays for metals. Mostly for meth heads bringing in stolen copper wire and A/C coils, but eh...
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, my cousin and I found a safe dumped next to a steep canyon road. It had been broken into with a blowtorch. Unlike the kid in this story, our solution was to see if we could make it roll to the bottom of the canyon. It was awesome.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The first thing that she did was just kneel down, hug Knox and thanked him and thanked him for bringing that closure to her,"

Thoughts and feels don't pay the bills lady... kid need a college education.
I am sure we can work something out.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"but with the help of a nearby stranger"

Didn't end as expected.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guessed coelacanth. I was way off.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: a magnet fishing kit


And now that I know THS is a thing, I'll probably end up getting involved in it.

Damn you, SumoJeb.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My dad used to magnet fish. I've been thinking about trying it. Seems like a fun way to kill a few hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now this kid is going to spend the next 10-12 years thinking he can find another safe in some body of water. But only keep getting the same metallic rocks and rusty trinkets he was already getting.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor kid's name is Knox
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

machoprogrammer: Poor kid's name is Knox


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


could be worse, he could've been called Joker...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

machoprogrammer: Poor kid's name is Knox


Middle name Zema.
 
