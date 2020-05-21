 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   I guess that's a kind of cure   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Death, Body, COVID-19, BBC World Service, Disease, Ndifor's family, quick burial, BBC  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he is no longer dying of coronavirus.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankline Ndifor had claimed to cure the COVID-19 infection in Cameroon Camerona
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the cure right here people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died as he lived, religiously.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the BBC, Ndifor's family and followers had planned to contest the death ruling and keep the body for his resurrection. Police needed teargas to disperse the crowd, then forcefully removed the corpse for a quick burial in line with local procedures for COVID-19 infection, The Cameroon Tribune reported.

He's just resting.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the BBC, Ndifor's family and followers had planned to contest the death ruling and keep the body for his resurrection. Police needed teargas to disperse the crowd, then forcefully removed the corpse for a quick burial in line with local procedures for COVID-19 infection, The Cameroon Tribune reported.

It may not be a cure for the 'rona subby.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: He's just resting.


Look, matey, I know a dead pastor when I see one, and I'm looking at one right now.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times do I have to tell Subby that it's Madness this week?
The Young Ones riot (featuring Madness)
Youtube nW4jW-FDV3g
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a pastor that has been laying hands [on the sick] and claiming that he cures COVID-19,"

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes your purpose in life is to serve as a warning to others.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why god created the grumpy cat meme.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: "This is a pastor that has been laying hands [on the sick] and claiming that he cures COVID-19,"

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x200]


Gahhh, don't touch your face!
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "If you, the person that claims that you are curing COVID-19, you are dead, what about the fellow people that were affected by the COVID-19? Now that he is dead, I do not know how the people that he was laying hands on will be healed."

So painfully close to actual realization.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the bright side he won't get it again ..
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This is the cure right here people.

[Fark user image 850x566]


(looks closely at Robert Smith's mouth)

Still no cure for herpes.

/maybe it's smudged lipstick
 
Needlessly Complicated [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: How many times do I have to tell Subby that it's Madness this week? [YouTube video: The Young Ones riot (featuring Madness)]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was out of spells for himself. White mages need to rest at an inn to restore their power. Was the inn full again?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe he won the heaven lottery and is now sleeping with those 48 whories.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
According to the BBC, Ndifor's family and followers had planned to contest the death ruling and keep the body for his resurrection.

Weekend at Franklines?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: This is why god created the grumpy cat meme.


This.
 
atedogonce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should've used the name brand Thoughts & PrayersTM.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: DarkSoulNoHope: This is the cure right here people.

[Fark user image 850x566]

(looks closely at Robert Smith's mouth)

Still no cure for herpes.

/maybe it's smudged lipstick


Maybe it's Maybelline.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

atedogonce: He should've used the name brand Thoughts & PrayersTM.


That's the marketing name.  The pharmaceutical compound is called thoghtzanprayersazone.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My respect for organized religion remains unchanged,
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atedogonce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

akya: atedogonce: He should've used the name brand Thoughts & PrayersTM.

That's the marketing name.  The pharmaceutical compound is called thoghtzanprayersazone.


It's the only one with real Hellfire.

The burning sensation lets you know that it's working.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
