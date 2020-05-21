 Skip to content
(CNBC)   ♫♫ Five. Five million. Five million 'fections. ♫♫ It is the way
LZeitgeist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But eating wild animals slaughtered in the street is A-OK! *thumbs up*
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What strange times we live in.

Anyone else randomly wake up and have a moment or two before you remember "oh shiat there's a global pandemic"

It's a weird feeling, knowing you're living through a chapter in a future history textbook.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News!!!!! Fake News!!!!! Fake News!!!!! Fake News!!!!! Fake News!!!!! Fake News!!!!!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: What strange times we live in.

Anyone else randomly wake up and have a moment or two before you remember "oh shiat there's a global pandemic"

It's a weird feeling, knowing you're living through a chapter in a future history textbook.


2020 is going to be its own book.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global infections?? Just going by the math, if COVID has a death rate of 2%, and there's been approximately 100,000 deaths in the US, then there's been 5 million infections just in America alone.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alcaste: Tchernobog: What strange times we live in.

Anyone else randomly wake up and have a moment or two before you remember "oh shiat there's a global pandemic"

It's a weird feeling, knowing you're living through a chapter in a future history textbook.

2020 is going to be its own book.


It's looking that way.  Seems like every day is just life getting in your face and saying "but what about THIS!"
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard if we cut unemployment benefits and do absolutely nothing else that things will work out fine.  What else can we do?
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: Alcaste: Tchernobog: What strange times we live in.

Anyone else randomly wake up and have a moment or two before you remember "oh shiat there's a global pandemic"

It's a weird feeling, knowing you're living through a chapter in a future history textbook.

2020 is going to be its own book.

It's looking that way.  Seems like every day is just life getting in your face and saying "but what about THIS!"


It feels like it's March 83rd.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be like Mando. Wear your mask.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
95,016
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Iowa governor's COVID-19 virus response update yesterday unintentionally revealed the grim wager she has centered her strategy on. She's bet on the ability of individual Iowans, without any significant state intervention or instruction, to maintain infection and death rates at a politically-acceptable level that does not overwhelm the hospital system as Iowa opens up again. She has refused to answer anything about what she plans to do if Iowa returns to an exponential increase in infections, but I have a good feeling it'll involve a long period of denial followed by a healthy dose of blaming the victims for not having the personal responsibility to avoid getting infected and end in a futile action that will be way too little way too late.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Global infections?? Just going by the math, if COVID has a death rate of 2%, and there's been approximately 100,000 deaths in the US, then there's been 5 million infections just in America alone.


Going by the "official" stats, China is doing better than Massachusetts. I wonder if we'll ever know the true numbers.

Remember back in March when some Farkers were complaining about there being too many C-19 topics? Good times.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corn_Fed: Global infections?? Just going by the math, if COVID has a death rate of 2%, and there's been approximately 100,000 deaths in the US, then there's been 5 million infections just in America alone.


Except the true death rate is lower than that. How much lower we don't know because we don't have enough testing to know what the true infection rate is. Latest numbers for US are 3.7% tested, positive test results for 0.4% of population/12% of tests. Unfortunately, that's a non-random sampling, so we can't scale that up to come up with any sort of reasonable estimate.
 
