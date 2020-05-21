 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Think you are helping local restaurants by using Grubhub or similar app to have your food delivered during Covid19. Well think again   (nbcnews.com) divider line
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is why I order direct from the restaurant when I want some takeout.  I also don't want to encourage the model of letting delivery drivers assume my risk during this period.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed. Do not use these sh*tty apps. Contact the business directly and see what is best for them. It's really important right now. Help these people out!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Stamos owns a pita place?

Guess that full house money ran dry.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Calling ahead, ordering, and going out myself all bundled up in a mask. If I want my spicy chicken sandwich from the local pub that badly, I'm gonna take the risk myself.

At least that was until I farking got it. Now the owner sets my chicken sandwich outside of my door, the beautiful soul. The benefits of going to the same pub since before you were even allowed to drink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy folks...

Anything and Anyone outside your home can carry covid-19.

As they say in statistics..."there's always a probability of something happening, it's the ratio you have to watch"

So...be careful of what and whom you bring in your house. Get virus protection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A number of places by me just started doing delivery and they seem to have all figured out ways to get it done without using any of those apps. From the consumer side it's pretty neat as some of these places were packed and I never wanted to fight the crowds to get in.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has never once occurred to me to invoke a 3rd party to get my food.  Why do I want to pay someone to do what I could do myself?  And, then, the charge the restaurant too?!

I call directly.  I go to the place and pick it up.

No need for an intermediary.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it would be better for your local restaurants if you ate a cold can of beans instead.

/ eyeroll
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: It has never once occurred to me to invoke a 3rd party to get my food.  Why do I want to pay someone to do what I could do myself?  And, then, the charge the restaurant too?!

I call directly.  I go to the place and pick it up.

No need for an intermediary.


I read that in Ron Swanson's voice.  And I agree.  Call the pizza place.  Drive there.  They come to your car.  You roll down the passenger side window.  They place the pizza in your car.  You go home.

Delivery apps are for the laziest of the lazy.  You want a Big Mac that freaking badly?  Then put on some pants, maybe some deodorant, and go get it.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: durbnpoisn: It has never once occurred to me to invoke a 3rd party to get my food.  Why do I want to pay someone to do what I could do myself?  And, then, the charge the restaurant too?!

I call directly.  I go to the place and pick it up.

No need for an intermediary.

I read that in Ron Swanson's voice.  And I agree.  Call the pizza place.  Drive there.  They come to your car.  You roll down the passenger side window.  They place the pizza in your car.  You go home.

Delivery apps are for the laziest of the lazy.  You want a Big Mac that freaking badly?  Then put on some pants, maybe some deodorant, and go get it.


The fark do I need pants for in a drive through?

You live your life, don't tell me how to live mine.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been quite offended at GrubHub trying to guilt me in to ordering take-out. "Restaurants are out families" Bull shiat!  Restaurants are restaurants.

My family will never hide rat droppings from the Health Inspector, serve me out-dated food, or underpay the wait-staff to make more money."
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local called me up and said "hey just call us direct, forget using doordash."

So thats what I've been doing for the past couple weeks. Great food, great delivery... gotta help out where I can.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The restaurant I normally order from dumped GH last month and hired its own drivers. It's resulted in an $8.50 flat delivery fee, but all of the money goes to the restaurant, so I'm fine with that. And for that much, I hope the driver is being paid a descent wage.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to parade out the full list of bullsh*t that these companies do. There have been articles aplenty detailing how they list restaurants that haven't signed on with them, and then try to apply their service model to them, how they charge both the customer and the restaurant. How their 10-30% charges mean that your local restaurant will rarely even break even on a transaction like this, and often lose money. How these companies negotiate better splits with high profile chains, and then screw over local businesses, and thus help the chains edge out their competition.

As a restaurant professional, I cannot more strongly urge the public to NOT use these services, because they hurt the industry. They hurt the profit lines of small businesses. They hurt the diversity in the market by edging out locals in favor of chains. Their service charges and delivery fees put an added middleman between the customer and the restaurant, and that's money y'all could save easily enough, and you might want to ease back on sending cash OUT of your local economy. You may need those dollars circulating, and NONE of these delivery services spend their dollars in your area code. They are just mines for cash and data.

If you like your local restaurants, order direct, and pick it up. Or order from someplace that HAS a delivery service already. Because then your dollars are at least going to go to the locals. These services hurt the foodservice industry as a whole. Order take out, please. That's all we can do at this point for most of the country right now, and I'm back at my joint, and we've worked hard to put protocols in place to keep you safe, we are working hard to bring our best game, and we like feeding y'all. So, order take out, by all means. But if a business doesn't have delivery, please just consider picking it up, instead of looking for a middleman who will not only pluck your pocket but the pocket of your local restaurants as well.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.


I'm glad they don't. I don't want several dozen apps cluttering my phone. They have a website. They have a phone.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cubs300:

I read that in Ron Swanson's voice.  And I agree.  Call the pizza place.  Drive there.  They come to your car.  You roll down the passenger side window.  They place the pizza in your car.  You go home.

Delivery apps are for the laziest of the lazy.  You want a Big Mac that freaking badly?  Then put on some pants, maybe some deodorant, and go get it.

Thank you. The weather is too awful for gardening, so I need a binge watch. Parks & Rec is my life today. Ta, love. (Someone else in the house voted for Downton Abbey. I won!!!)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I've been quite offended at GrubHub trying to guilt me in to ordering take-out. "Restaurants are out families" Bull shiat!  Restaurants are restaurants.

My family will never hide rat droppings from the Health Inspector, serve me out-dated food, or underpay the wait-staff to make more money."


You need to maybe think about going to different restaurants then. Some of us take a bit more pride in our work.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: It has never once occurred to me to invoke a 3rd party to get my food.  Why do I want to pay someone to do what I could do myself?  And, then, the charge the restaurant too?!

I call directly.  I go to the place and pick it up.

No need for an intermediary.


I mean, you are already paying a third party to grow, raise, kill, ship, store, prepare, cook, and box the food.
 
Silent But Deadly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful when looking up the 'direct number' for these restaurants.  Yelp, Google review etc will often list an 'intermediate' number that goes through these services.  This still ends up with the service getting the order fees even if you go to pick it up in person.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.

NOW, my local Chinese place, that has been charging me 50 bucks for the past ten years for the same stuff tells me that to have it delivered is costing them 30%. I have news - even after they bite you 30%, you are STILL making a profit off my measly rice and chopped up chicken. Just not the Gigantic one you've been making off me for years.

And I get my rip-off meal delivered for a change.

I wouild NOT feel Patriotic, Sensitive, Humanistic or anything at all positive about getting out of my place, COVID-ing up, and going out of my way to ensure Happy House makes 80% profit off of me.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have found several neat local restaurants using door dash that I wouldn't have otherwise known about.  Isn't some business better than no business at all?  The whole reason I use door dash is to have food delivered that would otherwise be unavailable for delivery.  If there's a restaurant that provides their own delivery I will happily call them directly.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: A number of places by me just started doing delivery and they seem to have all figured out ways to get it done without using any of those apps. From the consumer side it's pretty neat as some of these places were packed and I never wanted to fight the crowds to get in.


We have been calling some higher end restaurants that normally wouldn't be doing deliveries and have organized neighborhood orders.  They are happy to bring them all out themselves.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.

NOW, my local Chinese place, that has been charging me 50 bucks for the past ten years for the same stuff tells me that to have it delivered is costing them 30%. I have news - even after they bite you 30%, you are STILL making a profit off my measly rice and chopped up chicken. Just not the Gigantic one you've been making off me for years.

And I get my rip-off meal delivered for a change.

I wouild NOT feel Patriotic, Sensitive, Humanistic or anything at all positive about getting out of my place, COVID-ing up, and going out of my way to ensure Happy House makes 80% profit off of me.


my sandwich and a six pack of beer is 30 dollars, after delivery and tip.

eat better food or make your own damn rice.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.


As well as violate their TOS and use the app which is generating business to promote off site transactions...

Boo boo John stamos welcome to capitalism
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: brainlordmesomorph: I've been quite offended at GrubHub trying to guilt me in to ordering take-out. "Restaurants are out families" Bull shiat!  Restaurants are restaurants.

My family will never hide rat droppings from the Health Inspector, serve me out-dated food, or underpay the wait-staff to make more money."

You need to maybe think about going to different restaurants then. Some of us take a bit more pride in our work.


You can have pride in your work and still work in a place where all of that happens. (I did.)
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.

NOW, my local Chinese place, that has been charging me 50 bucks for the past ten years for the same stuff tells me that to have it delivered is costing them 30%. I have news - even after they bite you 30%, you are STILL making a profit off my measly rice and chopped up chicken. Just not the Gigantic one you've been making off me for years.

And I get my rip-off meal delivered for a change.

I wouild NOT feel Patriotic, Sensitive, Humanistic or anything at all positive about getting out of my place, COVID-ing up, and going out of my way to ensure Happy House makes 80% profit off of me.


Wait ... you spend $50 for Chinese-American take out? Bruh, what is you doing?

I could order twice the food you did and pay less than half what you did. 

$50 would buy enough take out for a week's worth of food for the misses and I.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Silent But Deadly: Be careful when looking up the 'direct number' for these restaurants.  Yelp, Google review etc will often list an 'intermediate' number that goes through these services.  This still ends up with the service getting the order fees even if you go to pick it up in person.


Yup. This whole business is shady as f*ck.

The worst part, for the restaurant, is that these intermediaries don't know our menu, they don't know the right questions to ask to help folks make better decisions, and for damn sure they don't have the training to help folks with allergies and dietary needs negotiate through our menu. Handing someone with Celiac something with Hoisin is a bad idea, and will the operator even care?  We can't trust these folks to service our customers properly, AND they take dollars away from our bottom line, especially at a time when we need every dollar actually coming in? No, thank you.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thornhill: The restaurant I normally order from dumped GH last month and hired its own drivers. It's resulted in an $8.50 flat delivery fee, but all of the money goes to the restaurant, so I'm fine with that. And for that much, I hope the driver is being paid a descent wage.


The wage is only part of the descent. O! How the mighty have fallen.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's too much crap on my fone as it is, I don't need any more freekin aps.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: perigee: Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.

NOW, my local Chinese place, that has been charging me 50 bucks for the past ten years for the same stuff tells me that to have it delivered is costing them 30%. I have news - even after they bite you 30%, you are STILL making a profit off my measly rice and chopped up chicken. Just not the Gigantic one you've been making off me for years.

And I get my rip-off meal delivered for a change.

I wouild NOT feel Patriotic, Sensitive, Humanistic or anything at all positive about getting out of my place, COVID-ing up, and going out of my way to ensure Happy House makes 80% profit off of me.

Wait ... you spend $50 for Chinese-American take out? Bruh, what is you doing?

I could order twice the food you did and pay less than half what you did. 

$50 would buy enough take out for a week's worth of food for the misses and I.


Maybe he's getting like 6 of each?

If it's just one of each maybe he's ordering some...special oregano....for his food?

/That order is $23 with delivery at my local place.
 
perigee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: perigee: Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.

NOW, my local Chinese place, that has been charging me 50 bucks for the past ten years for the same stuff tells me that to have it delivered is costing them 30%. I have news - even after they bite you 30%, you are STILL making a profit off my measly rice and chopped up chicken. Just not the Gigantic one you've been making off me for years.

And I get my rip-off meal delivered for a change.

I wouild NOT feel Patriotic, Sensitive, Humanistic or anything at all positive about getting out of my place, COVID-ing up, and going out of my way to ensure Happy House makes 80% profit off of me.

Wait ... you spend $50 for Chinese-American take out? Bruh, what is you doing?

I could order twice the food you did and pay less than half what you did. 

$50 would buy enough take out for a week's worth of food for the misses and I.


Joisey. It's an expensive state.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thornhill: The restaurant I normally order from dumped GH last month and hired its own drivers. It's resulted in an $8.50 flat delivery fee, but all of the money goes to the restaurant, so I'm fine with that. And for that much, I hope the driver is being paid a descent wage.


That fee better be going straight to the driver, or those guys can fark themselves.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.


Yep, that's all there is to it, just chicken, pork and rice.

It magically cooks itself without any energy cost and is cooked for free by a local volunteer who also delivers it to you.  The restaurant doesn't pay taxes, rent, licensing fees, or even insurance.  TOTAL SCAM!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm on board with you all doing the call the place direct and go get it yo'self.

Our budget doesn't allow for loads of takeout, but we've done a couple orders during all this and each time we've done it the direct way.  Curbside pick up is incredibly easy.

hmmm.. I'm thinking Thai for tomorrow night.  Hopefully our favorite hole in the wall is still open....
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.


Why the hell do you need an app? Just call the restaurant and place an order
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Agreed. Do not use these sh*tty apps. Contact the business directly and see what is best for them. It's really important right now. Help these people out!


Yep.  When the stay-at-home orders, I used this service once then quickly found out, through word of mouth, that the business loses a chunk so we started picking up.  Our local places had set up nice, safe-as-can-be pick up and our local draught house had a drive through window that that had used for growler fills on-the-go which was nice.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It has never once occurred to me to invoke a 3rd party to get my food.  Why do I want to pay someone to do what I could do myself?  And, then, the charge the restaurant too?!

I call directly.  I go to the place and pick it up.

No need for an intermediary.


Same thing with haircuts!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me ask all you guys that say you courageously pick up your food direct from restaurants something, do you go to stores and malls also or do you ever order from Amazon? Spare us your righteous bullshiat, there is a very good reason why all of these delivery apps are thriving. Before, delivery takeout was relegated to maybe pizza and chinese food almost exclusively, but now millions of other restaurants are able to get out there and connect. I cannot even tell you how many restaurants never even knew existed I now order from. Due to proximity, I would not make the trip even if I knew it was there.

The biggest selling point of these apps is being able to order online accurately and easily and continue doing whatever you are doing. I picked up food last night from a local place that by Houston standards, is close. Took me about 5 minutes to get ready and 15 minutes to drive there. Waited for another 10 minutes for them to prep the 2 orders ahead of me and had a 15 minute drive home. In total, this took 45 minutes. In those 45 minutes, I could have completed more work projects that would far outweigh whatever the additional costs of deliver would be. My time is worth far more, so I, like millions of other people, will gladly get delivery.

This does not mean you are lazy for getting delivery. If the farking restaurant is complaining, how about having a strong web presence that ordering online is easy and you have your own drivers? Until then, stop biatching and demanding people come do curbside or inside pick up with phone orders from your menu you decided to post on farking Facebook and is impossible to find because it is buried in a comment.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just leaving this here: https://themargins.substack.com​/p/door​dash-and-pizza-arbitrage

/Orders takeout from local places
//Makes damn sure to use their web site
///Arroz con mariscos from Rosario's FTW!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: Mr. Pink Moment...

OK. So, I order from my local Chinese restaurant. Pork fried rice, 3 egg rolls, some GeneralTso's, maybe some Lemon Chicken. The bill is 50 dollars.

50 dollars for some hacked up chicken and pork and a lot of rice.

NOW, my local Chinese place, that has been charging me 50 bucks for the past ten years for the same stuff tells me that to have it delivered is costing them 30%. I have news - even after they bite you 30%, you are STILL making a profit off my measly rice and chopped up chicken. Just not the Gigantic one you've been making off me for years.

And I get my rip-off meal delivered for a change.

I wouild NOT feel Patriotic, Sensitive, Humanistic or anything at all positive about getting out of my place, COVID-ing up, and going out of my way to ensure Happy House makes 80% profit off of me.


Let me break it down for you: restaurants' pricing runs off our listed price. 30% of that price covers the food. 30% covers our labor. 30% goes to keeping the lights on, the gas paid for, the rent or mortgage, and licensing, maintenance, marketing and the like. So, that "rip off" you're talking about, actually nets us maybe a 10% profit.

There are ways to jigger those costs. I've run places with labor and food cost running at around 25%, but that took a LOT of work. Literally, in my case, because that meant that I was in the kitchen 14 hours a day, sometimes 7 days a week. Just to shave an extra 5%. That was while paying my guys at better-than-average rate to give them incentive to stay, because training new crew costs money and time. Food cost you can massage a bit, by careful ordering, utilizing product to its fullest potential, and keeping inventory low.

That measly rice and chicken you order: can you prepare that dish? Or the half dozen others that you order in? You are paying for labor as well, and the experience of those cooks. Plus the equipment for stuff you don't have in your home, like an industrial fryer or convection oven. And the food safety training that they went through. Plus some sides and extras, just to round out the experience.

If you really feel that you're getting ripped off, and the Chinese food you're getting isn't worth it, and they're charging you a delivery fee, why not order from somewhere else?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: FarkBucket18: I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.

Why the hell do you need an app? Just call the restaurant and place an order


Restaurant: "Thanks for calling the pizza place, please hold"
Restaurant: "Thanks for holding."
Me: "I'd like a large pepperoni pizza"
Restaurant: "So a large sausage and onion pizza?"
Me: "No, a large pepp.."
Restaurant: "Please hold for minute"
Restaurant: "Ok what can I get you"

Yeah, no, give me a website or app.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would someone use one of those delivery service when the restaurant they're ordering from already does delivery? I thought it was for restaurants that did not deliver, I also thought that they charged the customers, not the restaurants.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: SuperChuck: FarkBucket18: I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.

Why the hell do you need an app? Just call the restaurant and place an order

Restaurant: "Thanks for calling the pizza place, please hold"
Restaurant: "Thanks for holding."
Me: "I'd like a large pepperoni pizza"
Restaurant: "So a large sausage and onion pizza?"
Me: "No, a large pepp.."
Restaurant: "Please hold for minute"
Restaurant: "Ok what can I get you"

Yeah, no, give me a website or app.


ok zoomer
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: FarkBucket18: I mean, it's a choice, right? 

They could, instead, invest in a company that would design them their own app. Invest in the delivery staff. Invest in the IT infrastructure to self-host these online orders and get to keep those onerous fees to themselves. But, nah, let's complain because they chose to work with a company that gives them a raw deal and now are realizing what those real costs add up to.

Why the hell do you need an app? Just call the restaurant and place an order


I'm with you on calling. I was merely saying that in context of the service which Grubhub offers. It's not unique. They just marketed it and organized it well. Also, if your market includes anyone under the age of 30, you'll probably need an app as they've all lost the ability to talk on the phone. My nephew asked me what the beeping sound was ... turns out it was a busy signal.

Sigh.
 
Persnickety [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grubhub is the Ticketmaster of the restaurant industry.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cubs300: durbnpoisn: It has never once occurred to me to invoke a 3rd party to get my food.  Why do I want to pay someone to do what I could do myself?  And, then, the charge the restaurant too?!

I call directly.  I go to the place and pick it up.

No need for an intermediary.

I read that in Ron Swanson's voice.  And I agree.  Call the pizza place.  Drive there.  They come to your car.  You roll down the passenger side window.  They place the pizza in your car.  You go home.

Delivery apps are for the laziest of the lazy.  You want a Big Mac that freaking badly?  Then put on some pants, maybe some deodorant, and go get it.


Do you really need to, if you are just in your car?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: But if a business doesn't have delivery, please just consider picking it up, instead of looking for a middleman who will not only pluck your pocket but the pocket of your local restaurants as well.


TBH, any sit-down place that is doing takeout but not delivery right now is doing it wrong.  If you had waitstaff when COVID hit, you're guaranteed to have at least one person with a car who still wants to work.  One delivery person can handle the business of most small restaurants, especially if your clientele is mostly local.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Why would someone use one of those delivery service when the restaurant they're ordering from already does delivery? I thought it was for restaurants that did not deliver, I also thought that they charged the customers, not the restaurants.


No. Previous iterations of multi-restaurant delivery businesses used to ask for promotional fees every quarter for listed businesses but were charging customers a set fee for delivery, or based on milage. GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats made the stunning breakthrough to charge both the customer AND the restaurants. And while the customer is getting a delivery fee, restaurants they try to soak with a service charge for taking the order, a delivery fee, and a processing fee for the credit card, an advertising fee, and a few others if they're feeling particularly dickish.
 
