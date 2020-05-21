 Skip to content
(Metro)   Copperhead viper not a fan of teenager's dancing routine   (metro.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not in the article but that's in Huffman which is on the East side of Lake Houston.  I grew up on the South side of the lake below the dam and had a back yard that butted up against woods *exactly* like those in the video.  We (every kid in my neighborhood) learned to always be weary of these damn things.  If you had a wood pile, board, mat, *anything*, laying on the woods side of your yard, you lifted it up or kicked it over first to make sure there wasn't a freaking copperhead (or other) hiding in there.

I would mow over at least one a year as a teenager.  They are shiathead snakes which strike first and ask questions later.  They typically don't flee and go into defensive "mode" the instant they see/smell anything.  I've came close to getting bit by these things so many times I can't remember them all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Snakes are not poisonous, they are venomous.

Poison = you put it in you
Venom = animal puts it in you
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only snake that ever pulled a "come at me bro" in all the years of trail running was a copperhead.

If not for a timely double leap off the same foot, he would have caught the other one.
I was seven miles in at the time.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Snakes are not poisonous, they are venomous.

Poison = you put it in you
Venom = animal puts it in you


You must really cringe when people confuse cement and concrete.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can just barely see the guy. Small one?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: It's not in the article but that's in Huffman which is on the East side of Lake Houston.  I grew up on the South side of the lake below the dam and had a back yard that butted up against woods *exactly* like those in the video.  We (every kid in my neighborhood) learned to always be weary of these damn things.  If you had a wood pile, board, mat, *anything*, laying on the woods side of your yard, you lifted it up or kicked it over first to make sure there wasn't a freaking copperhead (or other) hiding in there.

I would mow over at least one a year as a teenager.  They are shiathead snakes which strike first and ask questions later.  They typically don't flee and go into defensive "mode" the instant they see/smell anything.  I've came close to getting bit by these things so many times I can't remember them all.


Can confirm.  We have tons of copperheads here in NC.  Only snakes I've encountered that are bigger assholes are cottonmouths.  Those bastards will chase you.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet a copperhead vaper would have liked the dance, though.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
imgc.allpostersimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't like snakes to begin with. A good snake is a dead snake. This is just me but they are boring as pets unless you watch them eat.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You never come back from Copperhead Road...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You better stay away from copperhead yard!  DUH DUH DUH DUH-DUH!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Barry Crocker: One-Eyed Trouser Snake
Youtube qvVFXg5U-Lo
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And that's $100K spent by the insurance company.

/It used to be 10% of that a few years ago
// Thanks Big Pharma
/// Nasty devils
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would never risk a "dance" with Copperhead.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: It's not in the article but that's in Huffman which is on the East side of Lake Houston.  I grew up on the South side of the lake below the dam and had a back yard that butted up against woods *exactly* like those in the video.  We (every kid in my neighborhood) learned to always be weary of these damn things.  If you had a wood pile, board, mat, *anything*, laying on the woods side of your yard, you lifted it up or kicked it over first to make sure there wasn't a freaking copperhead (or other) hiding in there.

I would mow over at least one a year as a teenager.  They are shiathead snakes which strike first and ask questions later.  They typically don't flee and go into defensive "mode" the instant they see/smell anything.  I've came close to getting bit by these things so many times I can't remember them all.


So you kids got really tired of those damn things?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Snakes are not poisonous, they are venomous.

Poison = you put it in you
Venom = animal puts it in you


What if you eat the snake, venom glands and all?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Copperheads aren't friendly,
But a water moccasin will chase your ass around.
They are not to be trifled with.  One of the few animals I kill on sight.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [YouTube video: Barry Crocker: One-Eyed Trouser Snake]


My favourite song from my favourite movie! The shining apex of Australian new wave cinema!

I've got a little creature, I s'pose you'd call him a pet
And if there's something wrong with him you don't need to call a vet
He goes everywhere that I go, whether sleeping or awake
God help me if I ever lose my little one eyed trouser snake...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Walker: Snakes are not poisonous, they are venomous.

Poison = you put it in you
Venom = animal puts it in you

You must really cringe when people confuse cement and concrete.


Hey, this isn't some trivial distinction. It could save your life.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Walker: Snakes are not poisonous, they are venomous.

Poison = you put it in you
Venom = animal puts it in you

What if you eat the snake, venom glands and all?


Venoms are generally not harmful if swallowed... assuming you have no open wounds in your mouth or throat. Most venoms are proteins that are destroyed in the digestive system.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DippityDoo: Copperheads aren't friendly,
But a water moccasin will chase your ass around.
They are not to be trifled with.  One of the few animals I kill on sight.


I used to catch them by hand when I was a kid in South Carolina as a dare. If I had lived there longer than a year I probably would not have lived to adulthood.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HailRobonia: Subtonic: Walker: Snakes are not poisonous, they are venomous.

Poison = you put it in you
Venom = animal puts it in you

What if you eat the snake, venom glands and all?

Venoms are generally not harmful if swallowed... assuming you have no open wounds in your mouth or throat. Most venoms are proteins that are destroyed in the digestive system.


Cool. My snake BBQ is back on.
 
