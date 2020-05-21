 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Freeway ✔ Flare gun ✔ Father is a serial killer ✔ Launch 🚀 (news.yahoo.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ted Cruz have a daughter?
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Ted Cruz have a daughter?


That was my first thought as well.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reminds me of springtime circa 1985 on the LA Freeway, better known as Open Season
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't have an F, I can't have it and I know my parents can't have it. Even if I aced the rest of the semester, I'm still only a B. And everything's ruined for me.
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This story is so light on details I'm a bit concerned. What if this is a case where a young woman actually discovered the truth that her father was a serial killer and the stress of that information overload caused her to act very irrationally? Sure flare gun on the freeway is cray cray, but was that proceeded by finding a chest of keepsakes from a murderous father?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it was Floridawoman on Fetanyl this could have been a perfect story.
 
whitroth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tannax: This story is so light on details I'm a bit concerned. What if this is a case where a young woman actually discovered the truth that her father was a serial killer and the stress of that information overload caused her to act very irrationally? Sure flare gun on the freeway is cray cray, but was that proceeded by finding a chest of keepsakes from a murderous father?


My reaction is more like, "call the cops, report her father, get a response of "sure, lady"; wash, repeats 3 or 5 times. At least now they'll at least look at her evidence.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least the stupid with the flare gun didn't burn the place to the ground.

Smooooooke on the water.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: At least the stupid with the flare gun didn't burn the place to the ground.

Smooooooke on the water.


Can you do My Woman from Tokyo next?
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Myk-House of El: At least the stupid with the flare gun didn't burn the place to the ground.

Smooooooke on the water.

Can you do My Woman from Tokyo next?


comb.ioView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I watched the movie "The Texas killing Fields" the other night.
It wasn't very good.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Myk-House of El: At least the stupid with the flare gun didn't burn the place to the ground.

Smooooooke on the water.

Can you do My Woman from Tokyo next?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whitroth: Tannax: This story is so light on details I'm a bit concerned. What if this is a case where a young woman actually discovered the truth that her father was a serial killer and the stress of that information overload caused her to act very irrationally? Sure flare gun on the freeway is cray cray, but was that proceeded by finding a chest of keepsakes from a murderous father?

My reaction is more like, "call the cops, report her father, get a response of "sure, lady"; wash, repeats 3 or 5 times. At least now they'll at least look at her evidence.


Are we sure she didn't and she's resorted to this action to finally be heard?

I doubt it, but I want to play along with that possibility, due to the lack of details provided in the article.
 
