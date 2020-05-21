 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Rookie UK police officer doesn't get the free donut thing, now banned from force for life after stealing seven huge English breakfast fry-ups within first week on the job   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell him to emigrate, in the United States that's not only expected of our officers, it's usually applauded.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah that sort of attitude is not really what you want in a cop.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He is now banned from applying for a job in any police force in Britain again."

How many ruined lives and lawsuits could have been avoided in the US with a law like this on the books?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yesterday one of Larman's relatives insisted: "It's pathetic. He's not like that.


Except all the other times he was a thieving scumbag.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
whoa, whoa. wait a sec.  other countries don't do this "on paid admin leave while investigating" thing?

what has society come to
 
