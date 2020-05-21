 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   First you get attacked by dogs and flatline twice during surgeries, then you get COVID at the rehab facility   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Hernando County, Florida, Falcon Dinis, Brooksville, Florida, car show, rehabilitation facility, Debbie Beaulieu, local hospital, Spring Hill  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
when he's discharged he'll get attacked by a gator before he gets to his car
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like my kind of luck.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The account of her attack is terrifying. That poor woman.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Naked Interstate Cannibal is saving up some special bath salts for this person.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's ruff, even for Florida
/attacked as a kid....
//2 surgeries on my face
///not getting a kick
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Falcon Dinis is still amazed his mother-in-law is still alive. On February 7, Debbie Beaulieu was in her backyard in Spring Hill, when a pack of dogs attacked her dogs and then her.
Her injuries were severe and paramedics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.
"I don't even know to this day how she survived that," said Dinis.

I was going to make a joke here about him continuing to discuss how hard it was to train MIL hunting dogs in the first place, but that attack description was pretty horrifying actually.  And good for him for breaking the stereotype of bad relationships with MIL's.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yikes. I think even as an adult I'd likely be someone who would fall victim to an attack this this because I would be standing there thinking, "WTF is this a movie?" Where do wild packs of dogs even exist?? I am completely ignorant to this kind of thing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So dogs do  carry covid-19 and can spread it to humans.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they pitbulls? Well , jokes on them. Now the have the 'rona. (Yep, DNRTFA).
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like the old song says, she "was born under a bad sign".

Probably, "Deliveries in rear".  Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is amazing she is alive. This guy sadly wasn't so lucky:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne​w​s/florida-man-takes-shortcut-home-and-​ends-up-dead-with-more-than-100-dog-bi​tes

In his case, it was believed to involve stray pit bulls found in the area
 
