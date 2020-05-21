 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Siblings virtually graduate from law school and medical school on the same day, decide to visit grandfather through window in nursing home in cap and gowns, stir up a lot of dust   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another immigrant success story.

Congrats all.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They almost made it huh?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second Life has law degrees?
 
dywed88
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One to get the new will finalized and the other to give him some new "medication"?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Through a window? Were they protected by a silver spoon?
 
probesport
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Through a window? Were they protected by a silver spoon?


So you think you know the answer?
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A very nice story.
 
