(Fox 5 San Diego)   Coast Guard unloads $37M of cocaine seized at sea, looks to trade it for an 8-ball of hydroxy   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
16
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just took my daily dose of Hydrox so I'm getting a kick out of this story...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only we had that wall.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
irishtimes.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That $30M of cocaine is being safely held in the evidence locker.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
News reporter: We're talking to the man on the street on what they would do if they won power-ball. Sir, yes you, what would you do if you won power-ball?

Man: Hookers and blow, hookers and blow...
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coast Guard unloads $37M of cocaine


For 2000 lbs? That's complete bullshiat
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they party all the way into port?
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
15 million.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The government could be making so much money resellng it to Americans at a reasonable price of course.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cocaine? Let me check.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep! It's cocaine!
 
Seacop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This patrol, and this interdiction in particular, highlights the resilience and professionalism of Active's crew," said Cmdr. James O'Mara.

Oh fark Jimmy O'! I served on the Munro with him back in 2002/3 when he was just an Ensign. Dude was nuts!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WithinReason: The government could be making so much money resellng it to Americans at a reasonable price of course.


With this administration anything's possible.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WithinReason: The government could be making so much money resellng it to Americans at a reasonable price of course.


Just wait until they realize the street value of the Rockies and Cascades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Uh... that comes out to $8,391 per gram.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's enough for two Arizona State bachelorette parties!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The war on drugs is over!
 
