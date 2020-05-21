 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Lucky Star Casino decides to roll the dice, keep doors open after employee tests positive for coronavirus. Fark: Employee was taking customer temperatures at the door   (kfor.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Weekend, Saturday, Mask, Lucky Star Casino, Workweek, Employment, Sunday, Christopher Nolan  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 12:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That highlights my major complaint about most approaches. You set up a single point of contact who interacts with everybody going in and out and you think that somehow this prevents transmission?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were notified that an employee from our Concho location tested positive for the coronavirus

Fark user imageView Full Size


tough to maintain social distancing
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You think that temperature checks effectively screen for non-symptomatics?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Spice must flow.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: That highlights my major complaint about most approaches. You set up a single point of contact who interacts with everybody going in and out and you think that somehow this prevents transmission?


That guy had the worst job in the whole casino, from a coronavirus perspective. Every customer breathed in his face. He should have charged everyone a "screening fee" or something.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Knowing most slot players as I do, most would still consider this an acceptable risk.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Know when to hold'm and know when to fold'm, know when to walk away . . . something gamblers have been known not to know what to do for a very long time.

Also, people who don't follow the rules shouldn't be allowed in hospitals.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: You think that temperature checks effectively screen for non-symptomatics?


Of course it doesn't, but it does screen out those with fever.

Look, we ain't getting a vaccine any time soon.  Either everything stays closed for a year to 18 months, or we have to half ass this shiat.  There's not really an in-between option.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd say something ridiculous like "christ on a cracker" but that would seem inappropriate right now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: EnderWiggnz: You think that temperature checks effectively screen for non-symptomatics?

Of course it doesn't, but it does screen out those with fever.

Look, we ain't getting a vaccine any time soon.  Either everything stays closed for a year to 18 months, or we have to half ass this shiat.  There's not really an in-between option.


WorldOS 2020 has detected a virus violation.

Please shut down until WorldOS 2021  or 2022 with improved anti-virus capabilities becomes available.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
  We've sold 6 of these types of units already (not this brand) and are just waiting for the stock to arrive to install them. They will be installed to control turnstiles at the entry doors for several clients.

                 
image.made-in-china.comView Full Size

High temp, no access for you. No mask, no access for you. I think it's largely theater, but it's going to pay my bills and keep me busy for the foreseeable future.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Of course it doesn't, but it does screen out those with fever.


Most of whom would NOT have COVID-19, because if you are ill enough with COVID-19 to have a fever, you are in misery and aren't walking very far. It's far more likely to catch people who've simply walked too hard to the door, or who have been outside in hot weather.

More importantly, it makes you look like you're being responsible when you're not in any way, which is just the sort of things that companies like. They get to tell the courts "We were following best practices" when they get sued without actually doing anything useful.

And the best proof of this is their careful system had an infected person interacting with literally everyone who came in the door!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: EnderWiggnz: You think that temperature checks effectively screen for non-symptomatics?

Of course it doesn't, but it does screen out those with fever.

Look, we ain't getting a vaccine any time soon.  Either everything stays closed for a year to 18 months, or we have to half ass this shiat.  There's not really an in-between option.


It would be easy enough to close casinos though.

I can help, if anyone itching to play slots wants to keep handing me dollar bills for the chance that I'll give some of them back, please have them contact me.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: That highlights my major complaint about most approaches. You set up a single point of contact who interacts with everybody going in and out and you think that somehow this prevents transmission?

That guy had the worst job in the whole casino, from a coronavirus perspective. Every customer breathed in his face. He should have charged everyone a "screening fee" or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size


He was using a Rectal Thermometer.   So, I wouldn't call it "Breathing in the face"
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Business that have employees that test positive should have to place a sign at their entrance.
 
barc0001
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA:

"I am not scared of the virus," Greg Lewis said.
...
"It's like the only one open 24 hours, and you don't have to wear a mask," Lewis said.
Lewis soon found out a security guard at the Concho location, who was taking customer's temperatures, tested positive for COVID-19 himself. Lucky Star confirmed this is true.
"They were supposed to do all this testing before they opened," Lewis said.

Wow.  So much to unpack there.  Patron isn't scared of the virus, and is delighted they do NOT require masks.

But expresses some concern over a positive test.  But is also dumb enough to think that testing people once means they will never test positive, because once you get tested, you can never catch it or something?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sometimes all you can do is walk point and take the first hit
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Geotpf: Of course it doesn't, but it does screen out those with fever.

Most of whom would NOT have COVID-19, because if you are ill enough with COVID-19 to have a fever, you are in misery and aren't walking very far. It's far more likely to catch people who've simply walked too hard to the door, or who have been outside in hot weather.

More importantly, it makes you look like you're being responsible when you're not in any way, which is just the sort of things that companies like. They get to tell the courts "We were following best practices" when they get sued without actually doing anything useful.

And the best proof of this is their careful system had an infected person interacting with literally everyone who came in the door!


I imagine there are people with Covid with mild or no other symptoms other than fever; anybody with specific medical knowledge know for sure?

And testing the temps of everybody who enters a building is now a fairly common practice.  The medical clinic my mother goes to does it (she needs help getting around so I've taken her there twice since this started).
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Know when to hold'm and know when to fold'm, know when to walk away . . . something gamblers have been known not to know what to do for a very long time.

Also, people who don't follow the rules shouldn't be allowed in hospitals.


No rules should be enacted without absolute proof of effectiveness, and 100% knowledge of all the costs (accounting and eonomic).  And then only after careful consideration of the tradeoffs involved--by all parties-- and unanimous consent  has been obtained shall a rule be put into
place.

Absolutism can be a fun way to troll people, but nothing in real life works like that.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Friends of ours works for one of the casinos. They shut all of theirs down (don't know if they reopened or not) but at least they got paid during the time off by the tribe. Personally, I wouldn't want to go into one regardless if there is a 100% guarantee you will be ok. You know those reels are going to wound tighter than your date on prom night.
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Knowing most slot players as I do, most would still consider this an acceptable risk.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: That highlights my major complaint about most approaches. You set up a single point of contact who interacts with everybody going in and out and you think that somehow this prevents transmission?

That guy had the worst job in the whole casino, from a coronavirus perspective. Every customer breathed in his face. He should have charged everyone a "screening fee" or something.


I'm sure they coughed up a bit for him.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"management decided to keep the Watonga location closed as well as the Canton location"

No farking wonder.  Population is awfully sparse out there.  I'm kinda surprised there were casinos out there at all.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

probesport: emersonbiggins: Knowing most slot players as I do, most would still consider this an acceptable risk.

[y.yarn.co image 400x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Friends of ours works for one of the casinos. They shut all of theirs down (don't know if they reopened or not) but at least they got paid during the time off by the tribe. Personally, I wouldn't want to go into one regardless if there is a 100% guarantee you will be ok. You know those reels are going to wound tighter than your date on prom night.


A co-worker likes to spend his "entertainment" money at Cimarron Casino in Perkins, owned by the Iowa tribe.  Says they re-opened a week ago while limiting patrons, taking temps and handing out masks. Said they also had half of the machines shut off.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "management decided to keep the Watonga location closed as well as the Canton location"

No farking wonder.  Population is awfully sparse out there.  I'm kinda surprised there were casinos out there at all.


Have driven by the Watonga location. Never saw a whole lot of cars there when it was open.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It's like the only one open 24 hours, and you don't have to wear a mask," Lewis said.

A sweaty salesman on a car lot couldn't have pitched it any better.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.