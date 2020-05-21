 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Wealthy landlord problems: Landlords in the Hamptons having problems throwing out wealthy tenants who are SQUATTING in multi-million dollar homes because they're refusing to pay rent after NY issued a non-eviction order due to the coronavirus crisis   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 9:57 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 84-year-old mother, who lives in Sag Harbor, was able to pay off her retirement house in four short years that she had built after our family who have been there for over thirty years in other rented homes by renting to just one wealthy family from Connecticut. Paid it off in full. Location is a key factor.
/before you snark, she was just another NYC socialist who was working for the cultural affairs  administration under Guillani

//pensions, how do they work?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about this reminds me of the saying "when you owe someone $10,000 and can't pay, it's your problem, if you owe someone $10,000,000 and can't pay, it's their problem."
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just pay your farking rent, assholes.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad for the landlords. LOL
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The landlords should give 24 hr notice to enter the property for repairs, remove the toilet and the front door, and come back to finish repairs next month
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: y 84-year-old mother, who lives in Sag Harbor,


I have a friend who built a 4 story house a bit north of 27 in Southampton (north sea? I dunno the road)

He lives in the house in the winter, rents it out to other family's in the summer. One summer. One summer of rentals, paid off this house and you know how expensive that part of Wrong Island is.

It's why i moved this year. Cuomo and his taxes nearly killed me. He forced me out. I couldn't afford it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The super rich have nowhere to bolt to, being cut off from their 15 mansions, their 20 yachts and even their submarines, airplanes and helicopters during the lock-down. Think of the super rich!

Think of recipes you could use to cook them.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Something about this reminds me of the saying "when you owe someone $10,000 and can't pay, it's your problem, if you owe someone $10,000,000 and can't pay, it's their problem."


So, since these tenants seem to owe about $10,000 (3 months times $3600 a month), it is decidedly their problem.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1 example.

And I have a simple soluton. Move in. It's a short term rental (probably Air BNB). It's still the owner's house. Move back in and be the worst roommate ever.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: The landlords should give 24 hr notice to enter the property for repairs, remove the toilet and the front door, and come back to finish repairs next month


You can't do that kind of shiat to rich people.  Rich people have lawyers.  And you better believe they'd write that check before the rent check.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am mentally bunkered down in Littlehampson, the most Eastern of the Hamptons, seeing as it is in the Fabled and Mythical UK.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wealthy tenants don't SQUAT, they simply defer payment. Possibly indefinitely.
/looting vs. finding
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Turn off the water and power. Deny knowledge, express shock, and say that vandals must have done it.
 
susler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why is this a surprise?  Lots of rich people are assholes, film at 11.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: AlwaysRightBoy: y 84-year-old mother, who lives in Sag Harbor,

I have a friend who built a 4 story house a bit north of 27 in Southampton (north sea? I dunno the road)

He lives in the house in the winter, rents it out to other family's in the summer. One summer. One summer of rentals, paid off this house and you know how expensive that part of Wrong Island is.

It's why i moved this year. Cuomo and his taxes nearly killed me. He forced me out. I couldn't afford it.


Those Sag Harbor homes were affordable way back then and you could move out and let a renter cover your house just by leasing it out for a few months. These folks aren't all super rich landlords. A lot of them are getting screwed by their rich renters.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Doctor Poop: The landlords should give 24 hr notice to enter the property for repairs, remove the toilet and the front door, and come back to finish repairs next month

You can't do that kind of shiat to rich people.  Rich people have lawyers.  And you better believe they'd write that check before the rent check.


Tell them your installing a bidet and a period walnut veneer. And then dont
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Zulu_as_Kono: Something about this reminds me of the saying "when you owe someone $10,000 and can't pay, it's your problem, if you owe someone $10,000,000 and can't pay, it's their problem."

So, since these tenants seem to owe about $10,000 (3 months times $3600 a month), it is decidedly their problem.


A $2000/month rental in March can be a $20000/month rental in May through August, or a $60000/month rental for price gouging landlords during a pandemic.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: The landlords should give 24 hr notice to enter the property for repairs, remove the toilet and the front door, and come back to finish repairs next month


Ah, but then they wouldn't be obligated to pay rent until the house was livable.  Laws, how do they work?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Turn off the water and power. Deny knowledge, express shock, and say that vandals must have done it.


susler: Why is this a surprise?  Lots of rich people are assholes, film at 11.


I mean...you didn't have to call him out like that, susler.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

T Baggins: proteus_b: Zulu_as_Kono: Something about this reminds me of the saying "when you owe someone $10,000 and can't pay, it's your problem, if you owe someone $10,000,000 and can't pay, it's their problem."

So, since these tenants seem to owe about $10,000 (3 months times $3600 a month), it is decidedly their problem.

A $2000/month rental in March can be a $20000/month rental in May through August, or a $60000/month rental for price gouging landlords during a pandemic.


It could be. But that's not what's described in the article. It doesn't sound like these renters are desperate for any place to live, and therefore paying inflated prices. It sounds like they signed a rental agreement, having the money to pay for rent, and now are choosing to take advantage of policies designed to prevent the needy from being evicted.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The 'rich' are some of the biggest cheapskates out there.

Or as my grandpa would have said 'The rich don't get rich by spending their own money. They get rich by insisting everyone else spend their own money for them
 
TheYeti
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proteus_b: T Baggins: proteus_b: Zulu_as_Kono: Something about this reminds me of the saying "when you owe someone $10,000 and can't pay, it's your problem, if you owe someone $10,000,000 and can't pay, it's their problem."

So, since these tenants seem to owe about $10,000 (3 months times $3600 a month), it is decidedly their problem.

A $2000/month rental in March can be a $20000/month rental in May through August, or a $60000/month rental for price gouging landlords during a pandemic.

It could be. But that's not what's described in the article. It doesn't sound like these renters are desperate for any place to live, and therefore paying inflated prices. It sounds like they signed a rental agreement, having the money to pay for rent, and now are choosing to take advantage of policies designed to prevent the needy from being evicted.


I guess that's the downside of laws...they apply to everyone, even assholes.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I really don't have sympathy for these landlords. They choose who to rent to. Bootstraps. Personal responsibility. Where is the savings?

Or does that just apply to us renters
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It should be legal to just throw squatters out on the lawn along with the rest of their shiat, but we long ago decided that was a bad idea for some reason, so, I guess, suck it?

Squatters are the WORST people - whether they have $5, $500, or $50 million.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Turn off the water and power. Deny knowledge, express shock, and say that vandals must have done it.


Deny knowledge of them still being there. "Oh I though the house was empty. Seeing as your weekend rental ended two months ago."
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheYeti: proteus_b: T Baggins: proteus_b: Zulu_as_Kono: Something about this reminds me of the saying "when you owe someone $10,000 and can't pay, it's your problem, if you owe someone $10,000,000 and can't pay, it's their problem."

So, since these tenants seem to owe about $10,000 (3 months times $3600 a month), it is decidedly their problem.

A $2000/month rental in March can be a $20000/month rental in May through August, or a $60000/month rental for price gouging landlords during a pandemic.

It could be. But that's not what's described in the article. It doesn't sound like these renters are desperate for any place to live, and therefore paying inflated prices. It sounds like they signed a rental agreement, having the money to pay for rent, and now are choosing to take advantage of policies designed to prevent the needy from being evicted.

I guess that's the downside of laws...they apply to everyone, even assholes.


No. No the laws do not apply to everyone. Not equally. Not even remotely.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: The 'rich' are some of the biggest cheapskates out there.

Or as my grandpa would have said 'The rich don't get rich by spending their own money. They get rich by insisting everyone else spend their own money for them


Jeezus this.

With a few exceptions, they're also notorious deadbeats when it comes to paying any bills.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Short term rentals? Like a week? Like a hotel? How could you squat in a hotel?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Livinglush: Doctor Poop: The landlords should give 24 hr notice to enter the property for repairs, remove the toilet and the front door, and come back to finish repairs next month

Ah, but then they wouldn't be obligated to pay rent until the house was livable.  Laws, how do they work?


Did you miss the part where it says that they are already not paying
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: The landlords should give 24 hr notice to enter the property for repairs, remove the toilet and the front door, and come back to finish repairs next month


That's a great way for the landlords to feel the pain of Code Enforcement and Health Department fines.

/and a great way to be shot too
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.