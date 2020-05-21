 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   Ankle monitors on accused violent offenders deactivated after program runs out of money   (wreg.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Judge, Crime, Victim, criminal court judges, Ankle monitors, domestic violence, three-year pilot program, sex crime victims  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 10:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If commercials have taught me anything is that a garage door opener duct taped to your ankle and a good show to watch will make anyone not want to leave their home.

So maybe something to try.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free market solutions FTW!
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well don't tell them.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work.  A non-working monitor could still be effective if the wearer didn't know it was non- working.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious to know the name of the private company that makes, sells and supports these devices.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm curious to know the name of the private company that makes, sells and supports these devices.


I take it you have kids?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably wont do anything.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that system be pretty much automated?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've observed a surprising number of ankle monitors now that the weather has warmed up and the shorts have come out of the closet.

Also because I'm seeing a hella lot more pedestrians with all the Covid restrictions.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax cuts for the rich are far more important.
                                   - Conservatives
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Wouldn't that system be pretty much automated?


Probably by an outside company that charges a monthly fee per person tracked.  Even if was run internally, somebody has to babysit and maintain the system and make repairs as needed.  It's not like all that is free.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please try to stay with the program, anti-Science people!

The only deaths which matter are from Covid-19.

The only issue which matters is Covid-19.

That's science.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: If commercials have taught me anything is that a garage door opener duct taped to your ankle and a good show to watch will make anyone not want to leave their home.

So maybe something to try.


Like creating a "lie detector" with wires hooked to a copier?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like something the taxpayers WOULD want to keep financing...
 
KIA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the priority of keeping violent felons in jail get thrown out the window?

Seriously.  Enforcing laws and protecting public safety is THE priority of government.  All of the other hoopla is junk because if gangs and mobs take over, democracy is ended.

Letting felons out and turning off monitors is pants-on-head stupid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought the whole point of this was it was cheaper that keeping people locked up.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: I thought the whole point of this was it was cheaper that keeping people locked up.


It has to cost more than $1,000 a person to keep them locked up for any length of time.  They should pull money from the corrections budget every time they release a person with the gps device.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the everlasting fark?!?  When did Those People stop paying for their own ankle monitors?  The libs have been complaining for years that the cost has been driving their poor clients into debt between the hundreds of dollars in setup fees, the $10/day (or more) in monitoring costs, and the cost of a land line at home which hardly anyone has these days.  When did that stop?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now to get them off.

"Any of you boys smithies? Or, if not smithies per se, were you otherwise trained in the metallurgic arts before straitened circumstances forced you into a life of aimless wandering?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.