 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   A thousand vicars vow to vector   (latimes.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, United States Department of Justice, Shopping mall, Lodi church, United States, United States Attorney General, United States Assistant Attorney General, Retailing, U.S. Justice Department  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 9:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

I'm on the list of people who don't understand. There ia highly infectious pandemic. More people will get sick and die. Stay home for now!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please proceed.  Imagine being one of the people who have to die so Pastor Steve can make his boat payment.  What a sad existence.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grocery stores pay taxes.

Liquor stores pay taxes.

Churches should pay taxes. Not a sermon! Just sound advice.

/give Caesar's due to Uncle Sam
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contrary to that woman's sign, churches are not essential.
Their own holy book says that.

Being seen acting properly pious is essential only to their self-image.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those collection plates aren't going to fill themselves.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only vicars I care about.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Zyerne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far too many people only learn through bitter first-hand experience. So let them all gather. Gene pool needs bleaching anyway.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...bye.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Essential as grocery stores you say.  OK then, let's do a little social experiment to prove that theory shall we?

Your team can stop shopping for food and my team will stop going to church on Sundays, lets meet back up here in 3 or 4 weeks.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone hold hands and breath on each other! Do you feel it? Do you feel the rona entering your body? Don't worry because if you believe, if you are righteous and pure Jesus will protect you!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I knew it. This is all nothing but poutrage that Christianity isn't considered "essential". They're furious that their fictional fairytales aren't being put on the same pedestal that medical doctors are.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let's let the free market sort it out: Sure, you can hold your services....but you'll need to have a policy in place that provides complete coverage for anybody who contracts covid 19 at your services...and anyone that they might spread it to in the community.

/we should be insisting on this for places that want their workers to come back.
//Sayyyyy.  What did Jesus say?
///Servants, be subject to your masters with all respect, not only to the good and gentle but also to the unjust
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No other religion's leaders are doing this, it's only christians.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least hold services outdoors, geez.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So wasn't Pentecost the one where the folks speaking spread something to everyone who gathered to listen to them?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ya know, I was raised Catholic and I felt shame over the stupidity of the wars fought in the 16-17th century between Catholics and Protestants. But if the Lutherans and the Presbyterians want to join in, maybe we should be getting rid of the Pentecosts? Hell, Mormons, you can join in too! We're cool, right?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 Christians you say?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: No other religion's leaders are doing this, it's only christians.


It's not even all Christians. The Catholics, the Orthodox, the Mormons, the Quakers, and the UU all day "Stay home.".
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now let's see what happens when people protest for mosques to open.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

I'm on the list of people who don't understand. There ia highly infectious pandemic. More people will get sick and die. Stay home for now!


Reposting because I also don't understand their point.

Stay home and stay safe.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(must not call religious people stupid)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
where in the bible does it say thou mustesth assembleth on the sabbatheth
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.